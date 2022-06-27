ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

TriceraTop Spin Reopens Following Refurbishment at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriceraTop Spin in DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is spinning again after a short refurbishment. The attraction was closed as of June 15 for maintenance before the peak summer...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

After Two Year Closure, Popular Disney Attraction Set to Open July 25!

When Disneyland Resort closed on March 14, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knew how long the closure would last. After all, you could count on one hand the number of times it had been closed in the past on one hand. However, once it became clear that The Happiest Place on Earth would keep its gates closed for months, Disney decided to refurbish some of its attractions. One of those attractions was the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Guests May Soon Need Park Pass Reservations to Park Hop at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is reportedly considering changing their Park Pass reservation system to include secondary reservations for Park Hopping. Under the current system, guests may make one Park Pass per day. After visiting the park they have a reservation for, they may Park Hop to any other park — depending on capacity and with a Park Hopper ticket — after 2:00 p.m.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

‘Disney Adults’ and Why They Are So Strongly Disliked on the Internet

In an article by Rolling Stone, writer EJ Dickson provided a deep dive into the history of the Disney fandom and the (often negatively used) term “Disney Adult.”. It’s likely that most people have heard the phrase “Disney Adult” at some point in their travels across the internet, but what exactly does it mean? Where did it come from? Why is it often thrown out like an insult?
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triceratop Spin#Refurbishment#Travel Agent#Wdw News#Vacationeer#Pluto
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Classic Menu Item (with a Catch)

What's old can quickly become new again in the fast-food world. Some chains bring back the same items on an annual basis (like the Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report Pumpkin Spice Latte) while others dip back into their past to find something that makes people nostalgic. The big...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

Guests May Need Reservation to Park Hop, Menus for EPCOT Food & Wine Festival Revealed, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Reopening Date, & More: Daily Recap (6/28/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Decorative Suns Removed From Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel Exterior

The decorative yellow suns have been removed from columns on the exterior of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel at Disneyland Resort. We saw work being done on the suns earlier in the month, and now it appears that was to remove them. The suns were previously covering the clusters of...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney to Share More on ‘Princess and the Frog’ Splash Mountain Overlay at Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans

As we revealed earlier this month, Disney will be sharing more details on its upcoming “Princess and the Frog” overlay to Splash Mountain next month at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. We now have a look at individual panel schedules which lay out possible points that Disney could use to reveal more about the attraction.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Select Walt Disney World Annual Passes Available Again

UPDATE: Walt Disney World has halted sales of most Annual Passes once again. The Sorcerer and Pirate Annual Passes for Walt Disney World are available once again. Disney suspended sales of these and the Incredi Pass in November 2021. The Sorcerer Pass is only available for Florida residents and Disney...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

New Glow-in-the-Dark The Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Spirit Jersey inspired by The Haunted Mansion is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it at Bayview Gifts in Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey – $74.99. The jersey...
APPAREL
veranda.com

These Are 8 of the Most Beautiful Caribbean Islands

Whether you pronounce it kar-eh-bee-uhn as Merriam-Webster says or kr-i-bee-uhn as Google suggests, the Caribbean region is famed for its beauty worldwide. Think pristine aqua waters, sugar sand beaches, and sun-dappled mountain peaks. But with over 7,000 islands, it can be hard to navigate which Caribbean islands are worth a visit. Luckily, we've rounded up the most beautiful Caribbean islands, from well-known destinations to hidden gems and everything in-between.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

UPDATE: New Annual Pass Sales Already Halted by Walt Disney World￼

The Sorcerer and Pirate Annual Passes for Walt Disney World are once again unavailable for purchase. They were briefly available this morning for the first time since November 2021. The Incredi-Pass is also unavailable. The Pixie Dust Pass is available. For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW...
TRAVEL
Mashed

The City That Consumes More Hot Dogs Than Any Other

America loves its hot dogs. If you've ever spent time at a ballpark, attended a Fourth of July picnic, or watched Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, you can attest to this fact. If not, here are some pretty convincing numbers. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans purchased $3 billion worth of wieners in 2018, alone. During the summer, this nation will devour roughly 7 billion hot dogs. And, on the Fourth of July, revelers will nosh on 150 million of them, which equates to enough hot dogs to form a line all the way from "DC to LA more than five times." That is a sizeable heap of hot dogs.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy