TriceraTop Spin Reopens Following Refurbishment at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

America loves its hot dogs. If you've ever spent time at a ballpark, attended a Fourth of July picnic, or watched Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, you can attest to this fact. If not, here are some pretty convincing numbers. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans purchased $3 billion worth of wieners in 2018, alone. During the summer, this nation will devour roughly 7 billion hot dogs. And, on the Fourth of July, revelers will nosh on 150 million of them, which equates to enough hot dogs to form a line all the way from "DC to LA more than five times." That is a sizeable heap of hot dogs.
