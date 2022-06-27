Suspect in kidnapping led law enforcement on chase from SW Wash. into Oregon

The Portland mayor announces Safer Summer PDX plan to reduce shootings in coming months.Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler unveiled a new action plan on Tuesday, June 28, to address gun violence over the summer months. The Safer Summer PDX plan, the mayor said, will feature a newly-appointed team to work with Portland's Community Safety Division and comes as Wheeler is set to make an emergency declaration to address gun violence. There have been 42 deaths by gunfire in Portland so far this year. In the press release, Wheeler said he will continue to work with City Council and community organizations for...

