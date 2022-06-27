ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in kidnapping led law enforcement on chase from SW Wash. into Oregon

By KATU Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — A man is in custody, accused of kidnapping two young children and leading law enforcement on a chase from Southwest Washington and onto Highway 30 in Oregon. Oregon State...

Tigard DUII suspect killed in Milwaukie after pursuit

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police chase man into city, where he reportedly emerged from his crashed vehicle with a gunA suspect was killed after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie early on Saturday, June 18. Clackamas County officials on Tuesday, June 21, released the identity of the man shot to death following an attempted traffic stop, along with the names of the officers involved in the shooting. Shortly before 1 a.m. June 18, Derrick Dewayne Clark of Tigard was believed to be driving under the influence of intoxicants when law enforcement...
Lake Oswego Review

Wheeler to declare gun violence emergency

The Portland mayor announces Safer Summer PDX plan to reduce shootings in coming months.Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler unveiled a new action plan on Tuesday, June 28, to address gun violence over the summer months. The Safer Summer PDX plan, the mayor said, will feature a newly-appointed team to work with Portland's Community Safety Division and comes as Wheeler is set to make an emergency declaration to address gun violence. There have been 42 deaths by gunfire in Portland so far this year. In the press release, Wheeler said he will continue to work with City Council and community organizations for...
Kidnapping, Law Enforcement, Oregon State Police, Sw Wash, The Lewis Clark Bridge, Dakota Carras, Battle Ground
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: 'Sorry' shoplifter gives back stolen wares

The Scappoose Police Department responded to calls for service from May 23-June 11, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, May 23 Police were dispatched to a death investigation in the 51000 block of Southeast Eighth Street. It was determined that the death occurred due to natural causes. Tuesday, May 24 Police were dispatched to the report of a male juvenile in the 33000 block of Southwest Sycamore...
Man presumed drowned in Columbia identified as Portland man

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A swimmer who went missing in the Columbia River over the weekend and was presumed drowned has been identified, as recovery crews continue to search for his remains. According to a statement from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon, the swimmer is 35-year-old Kevin...
New Tennessee law to protect police dogs will soon go into effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A law that will take effect Friday will protect police dogs by cracking down on individuals who harm K-9s. Joker's Law strengthens penalties for anyone who harms a law enforcement or service animal in the state. Offenders will now be charged with a Class B felony.
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Officer 'assaulted' with groceries

The Forest Grove Police Department reports calls for service from June 10-16, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, June 10 A caller reported a subject wearing a red hood was possibly buying or selling drugs near a local hotel. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area. A caller reported an argument with their spouse was getting out of hand and requested police assistance. Officers found...
KXL

Suspicious Death In Tigard Now Considered Murder

TIGARD, Ore. – A suspicious death in Tigard is now considered a murder. Officers responded to the Just Compassion Resource Center Sunday afternoon and found 53-year-old William Mayberry dead in the backyard. It’s believed he was killed by 26-year-old Harrison McBride. McBride is now in police custody.
The Oregonian

Clackamas County bookkeeper sentenced to almost four years in prison for $500,000 embezzlement case

A Damascus bookkeeper who embezzled more than $500,000 from a Boring nursery was sentenced Monday to three years and nine months in state prison. Jackie O’Neill, who used to be known as Jackie Stevens, pleaded guilty in Clackamas County Circuit Court in May to 12 counts of aggravated theft, computer crime, forgery and identity theft, according to court records.
KGW

Man killed at homeless resource center in Tigard

PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of a man at a homeless resource center in Tigard on Sunday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, Tigard police reported. A suspect, 26-year-old Harrison Douglas-Myles McBride, was arrested and taken to the Washington County jail. He faces a charge of second-degree murder, as well as other charges for unrelated probation violations.
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN OREGON

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at approximately 9:23 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E at SE Jennings Avenue in Milwaukie. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound red Harley...

