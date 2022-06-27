ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State Police to shut freeways, roads into downtown Detroit for fireworks

By Sarah Raza, Detroit Free Press
Fireworks spectators headed downtown are encouraged to arrive early before roads close, Michigan State Police warns.

Most roads and freeways into downtown Detroit will be closed at 6 p.m. Cars will not be allowed to park on the freeway and will be towed.

The 2022 Ford Fireworks are returning to Detroit on Monday, June 27 after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This is the show's 64th year, with the theme: "Hey Detroit, the Sky Shines for You."

The fireworks are expected to begin around 10 p.m. along the city’s riverfront.

Hart Plaza and Belle Isle Park are the best locations in Detroit to view the fireworks. Spectators can park at the Ford Underground Garage, Millennium Garage, and Eastern Marketplace Garage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State Police to shut freeways, roads into downtown Detroit for fireworks

DETROIT, MI
