The cold front will push far enough south to keep rain chances low but not far enough to take away the cloud cover. GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies will keep the heat out of the East today. Highs yesterday made it to the mid to upper 80s, near average for this time of year. Today, we’ll spend most of the day in the low to mid 80s. Not only will skies be cloudy this afternoon, but a north-northeasterly breeze will also act as a coolant. Rain chances will be minimal for most due to the front sliding farther south than what our rain gauges needed. Rain chances will be up a bit on Wednesday (40%) before the front pulls away from the eastern seaboard.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO