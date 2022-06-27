ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man arrested with semi-automatic rifle at pizzeria

Porterville Recorder
 2 days ago

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old man was arrested after stealing food while carrying a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle at a Southern California pizza...

