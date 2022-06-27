Please Enable JavaScript

(RaksyBH/Shutterstock Images) Plano is a city in Texas State of United States. it is located about 17 miles from Downtown Dallas. Plano's population in 2022 is estimated to be 291,347 and covers a city area of 72.04 sq mi. Plano city is part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, it is in Collin County and Denton County, Plano is named for the flat plains, old and large trees abound in the city's many parks.

PLANO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO