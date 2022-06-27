ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

WINNER: $200K PA Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Sold In Berks County

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zChJt_0gNY23gN00
Turkey Hill is located at 4443 New Holland Road in Mohnton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Berks County.

The Cash with Quick cash ticket for the Friday, June 24 drawing was sold at Turkey Hill on New Holland Road in Mohnton.

The winning numbers were: 4-7-11-20-21.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Primo Hoagies opens first Schuylkill County location

ST. CLAIR, Pa. - Primo Hoagies has opened its first Schuylkill County location. The new restaurant held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting Tuesday in the Coal Creek Plaza shopping center off of Route 61 in St. Clair. The new store, with 22 employees, gave away its Italian specialty sandwiches to...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Lottery#Retailer#New Holland#Turkey#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Two $10K Mega Millions Tickets Sold In North Jersey

A pair of $10,000 New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in North Jersey. The two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, June 28, drawing were purchased at the following locations:. Bergen County: Quick Chek #34, 354 Kinderkamack Rd., Emerson. Passaic County: Avyn LLC, 101 Newark Pompton Turnpike Suite 5,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Want to Save Big on Gas This Holiday? You’ll Drive A Little

ALTOONA PA – If you’d like to save money on gasoline during the Independence Day holiday, Sheetz convenience stores will charge you only $3.99 a gallon at its fuel pumps for Unleaded 88 gas, and $3.49 a gallon for E85 fuel. If you’re in the greater Pottstown area, though, you’ll have to take a short drive – 14 miles or more – to reach any of the three closest locations.
ALTOONA, PA
Daily Voice

New Wawa Store Opens In Berks County

A new Wawa store is opening Thursday, June 30 in Berks County. There will be a grand opening celebration starting at 10 a.m. at the new Wawa located at 8053 Chestnut Street in Hereford. Prior to the celebration, the new store will open at 8 a.m., when Wawa will begin...
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $2M sold in N.J. as jackpot jumps to $365M

A $2 million Powerball ticket was purchased in New Jersey for Monday’s lottery, but with no tickets matching all the winning numbers the top jackpot increases to $365 million for the next drawing. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose where the second-prize ticket was sold later Tuesday. The ticket...
LOTTERY
MyChesCo

Police Attempt to Identify Bank Fraud Suspect in Bucks County

PERKASIE, PA — The Perkasie Borough Police say they are investigating a Theft/Fraud incident that occurred on June 10, 2022, at approximately 1:28 PM. The pictured White female suspect, operating the pictured vehicle, entered the drive-through lane at the Perkasie branch of the American Heritage Credit Union located on Walnut Street in Perkasie Borough, Bucks County. She presented the teller with a withdrawal slip for $3,000 from an account belonging to a female whose purse (containing identification and banking account information) was stolen from her vehicle in Bryn Mawr on May 21, 2022.
PERKASIE, PA
MyChesCo

Man Wanted on Multiple Warrants in Chester County

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department announced they hold multiple warrants for the arrest of 24-year-old Khyleil A. Triplette. The two arrest warrants were issued by Chester County Magisterial District Court 15-4-03 on June 21, 2022. The first is in connection to an incident that occurred at the Marshalls & HomeGoods store located at 436 W. Lincoln Hwy. in Exton, Pennsylvania. The second is in connection to an incident that occurred at the Homesense home furnishing store located at 107 E. Swedesford Rd. in Exton. In both, Triplette is charged with Retail Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

$ 1 million Powerball ticket sold in Warminster

A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold for the Wednesday, June 22 drawing at Super Value Beverage, 625 Mearns Road, Warminster, which earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 6-10-31-48-56. Winners are not known until...
WARMINSTER, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Loses $60,000 in Online Scam, Police Say

A Bucks County man lost a substantial amount of money after allowing an unidentified individual to control his computer, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Tuesday. According to a news release, the 74-year-old Milford Township resident was “browsing through his Apple computer” Monday when he clicked on a pop-up ad on his screen.
DUBLIN, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
302K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy