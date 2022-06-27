WINNER: $200K PA Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Sold In Berks County

Turkey Hill is located at 4443 New Holland Road in Mohnton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Berks County.

The Cash with Quick cash ticket for the Friday, June 24 drawing was sold at Turkey Hill on New Holland Road in Mohnton.

The winning numbers were: 4-7-11-20-21.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

