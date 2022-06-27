ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NY

Man, Two Women From Greene County Face Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPoUy_0gNY21uv00
Three people are facing drug charges after police said a traffic stop in the Capital District led to the discovery of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Photo Credit: Facebook/New York State Police

Three people are facing drug charges after police said a traffic stop in the Capital District led to the discovery of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Troopers in Greene County patrolling Catskill saw a 2006 Ford Fusion traveling east on Allen Street make a traffic violation at about 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, according to New York State Police.

Authorities pulled the car over and saw the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Jessica Collazo, of Catskill, walking away from the Ford, police said.

Collazo was ordered to return to the Ford, police reported.

While she was talking with troopers, she tried to run toward the rear of the Ford where another trooper was interviewing a passenger from the Ford identified as 33-year-old Albert Clark, of Cairo, authorities said.

State Police said troopers observed clear plastic bags of crack cocaine on the ground near Collazo and Clark and arrested both of them.

Troopers also interviewed another passenger, identified as 59-year-old Laura Jackson, of Catskill, police said.

Police said a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of multiple smoking devices containing crack cocaine.

Jackson was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and she was released on an appearance ticket, authorities said.

State Police said Clark and Collazo were arraigned and charged with:

  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal use of drug paraphernalia
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Tampering with physical evidence

Police said Collazo was released on her own recognizance, and Clark was remanded to the Greene County Jail.

