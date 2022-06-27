ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DUI charges against Rep. Suzi Carlson could be dismissed after lawmaker agrees to diversion deal

By Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago

Rep. Suzi Carlson has agreed to a deal where charges stemming from a January arrest for driving under the influence could eventually be dismissed.

Carlson, a Clay Center Republican , was stopped by the Topeka Police Department on Jan. 31 and booked on charges of driving under the influence and failure to maintain a lane.

Police said in a news release at the time that an officer stopped a vehicle, driven by Carlson, for traffic violations in the area of S.W. 14th Street and South Topeka Boulevard, just blocks from the Statehouse. Officers who made contact with the driver said they suspected she might be under the influence.

Court records show Carlson on June 22 entered into a diversion agreement, or a set agreement between with prosecutors that would see charges dismissed after the lawmaker complies with a series of conditions.

Topeka City Prosecutor Kelly Trussell confirmed the arrangement Monday morning.

These are the details of Suzi Carlson's diversion agreement

A copy of the diversion agreement obtained by the Capital-Journal shows Carlson will be required to abstain from alcohol and drug use, complete 12 hours of coursework and pay $1,343 in fees and court costs. She also must to submit to drug testing at the request of a probation officer or law enforcement.

Per the terms of the diversion agreement, Carlson "stipulates that the facts provided in the official police reports in this case are true."

A lawyer representing Carlson didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Carlson, 69, is a retired municipal court judge. She was first elected to the Legislature in 2018.

She will face two Republican challengers in the Aug. 2 primary: Bill Bloom, of Clay Center, and Brad Starnes, of Riley.

Andrew Bahl is a senior statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at abahl@gannett.com or by phone at 443-979-6100.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: DUI charges against Rep. Suzi Carlson could be dismissed after lawmaker agrees to diversion deal

Tim Ramsey
2d ago

Where’s the secret service when you need them? Hunter Biden disposed of a loaded gun in a DC dumpster and they went and got it and covered up the whole thing. Guess if Rep Carlson was a democrat she would have gotten easier treatment.

