Denver, CO

Park Meadows Dick’s Sporting Goods sees fans rush in for new merchandise the night of Avs Stanley Cup victory

By Jack Lowenstein
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) — On Sunday night following the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Final win, Dick’s Sporting Goods at Park Meadows mall was ready for fans in Lone Tree to be some of the first to celebrate with new championship merchandise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPGAq_0gNY1vrD00

(credit: CBS)

New shirts, pucks and flags were all available to help cement the memory of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final victory in Tampa Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzQnz_0gNY1vrD00

(credit: CBS)

“This one was awesome. The first one in ’96 winning the first championship for Denver was awesome and then in 2001 and this one now. Every one is special, but the newest one is always the best ones,” said longtime fan Jennifer. “It’s another championship for the city, and I think I bought all the store, and my husband is probably going to kill me, but it’s OK.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8Sjb_0gNY1vrD00

(credit: CBS)

A lot of the new items at Dick’s was all pre-order merchandise made days in advance for both teams. The result of the series of course then determines what becomes available in stock for the sporting goods store.

The Park Meadows Dicks’s stayed open until midnight Sunday.

Community Policy