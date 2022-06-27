ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado seeing surge of outbound moves from the state this summer

By Anna Alejo
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

(CBS4) – It is the height of the busy moving season and several large van lines tell us they’re seeing a surge of bookings for people moving out of Colorado.

Could the state’s runaway popularity as a relocation destination be starting to wane?

Housing prices no question are playing a role in these trends.

Shantell Payne is preparing to leave the state, landing a nice sum with the sale of her Aurora townhome. Payne was born and raised in Denver, and most of her extended family is here.

(credit: Shantell Payne)

So she’s disappointed her hopes for buying a single family home – and building the future she wants for her son Elyjiah – wasn’t possible here in Colorado.

Payne said, “I decided that I didn’t want to change the outcome, the vision I wanted for my life, so we’ll just pick up somewhere else and see what we can do there. So that’s what we’re doing.”

In Georgia, Payne was able to find her dream home about 30 minutes outside Atlanta, in the mid $400,000s, and highly rated public schools, too. Cashing in on some of that Colorado equity.

“I want to provide the best life I can for my son and I knew I would not be able to do that out here in Colorado,” Payne said.

(credit: Shantell Payne)

We contacted several large moving companies, and all reported marked growth in bookings for out-of-state moves. The data is a good leading indicator of population shifts.

• UHaul says its Colorado teams are seeing a stream of one-way outbound moves this year
• Allied Van Lines says its gap between in & outbound moves for the state is narrowing
• And the Colorado business of United Van Lines has changed direction this year

United Van Lines Vice President for Corporate Communications said, “In 2022 so far we have seen Colorado shift from an inbound state to more of an outbound move state. It’s jumped up to 18th on our list, whereas in years past we’ve seen it more of an inbound move state.”

Colorado’s healthy job market continues to attract newcomers though — and interest rate hikes will affect home pricing everywhere – effectively slowing down moving activity.

Colorado’s State Demographer Elizabeth Garner says moving company data is just one indicator. Bread and butter newcomers to the state are 23-35 and don’t likely use moving vans.

“I would say it’s probably still too early to tell in terms of what that net will be for 2022, in 2021 it had slowed significantly,” Garner said. For the most current time period from 2020-2021 the net migration for the state was a positive 14,700.

Shantell Payne meanwhile is grateful her tech job’s comfort with remote work brought the future she wanted within reach, “My family is extremely proud. They’re excited. Most of them have already bought their plane tickets to come down and see us after we move down there.”

Allied and United Van Lines report the same three destination states for outbound moves from Colorado, the populous states of Texas, California and Florida.

Comments / 73

Jon Hayes
2d ago

They aren't stating the obvious in this article. The leftist policies that have been pushed on the citizens of this state are driving them to leave. People want freedom and prosperity not oppression and financial strife. It'll be time to leave soon for many.

Reply(5)
66
Lynda Carter
2d ago

im one of them. selling my properry here. bought a house and 16 acres in West Va for 32k. about 10k in repairs and i have a million dollar colorado home. it was good enough for John Denver before Co. so it will be good enough for me after CO

Reply(5)
32
ryan f
2d ago

Im inheriting property in Knoxville area. Ill take the equity in my home here and build a custom home with $$ left over. Denver no longer has the quality of life I remember.

Reply(2)
22
Michael Abeyta

Michael Abeyta is a proud 4th generation Coloradan, born and raised in Colorado Springs. He graduated from William J. Palmer High School in downtown Colorado Springs. After graduation, he went to college, first at CU in Boulder, then to the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida.When he graduated from "The U", Michael was homesick for the Rockies and moved back West. Michael's first job was as a News Photographer and Editor in Albuquerque, NM at KOAT-TV. He covered news there for five years before packing up and heading home to Colorado. Michael had the opportunity to sharpen his photography...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
