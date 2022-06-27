ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Russian superyacht seized by US arrives in San Diego Bay

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qsWU_0gNY1grY00
California Superyacht Russia The super yacht Amadea passes San Diego as it comes into the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday.

The 348-foot-long (106-meter-long) Amadea flew an American flag as it sailed past the retired aircraft carrier USS Midway and under the Coronado Bridge.

The Department of Justice said the Amadea was safely docked after a transpacific journey of over 5,000 miles (8,047 kilometers) “and will remain in the custody of the U.S. government, pending its anticipated forfeiture and sale.”

The FBI linked the Amadea to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, and the vessel became a target of Task Force KleptoCapture, launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. said Kerimov secretly bought the vessel last year through various shell companies.

The U.S. won a legal battle in Fiji to take the Cayman Islands-flagged superyacht earlier this month. The Amadea made a stop in Honolulu Harbor en route to the U.S. mainland.

“The successful seizure and transport of Amadea would not have been possible without extraordinary cooperation from our foreign partners in the global effort to enforce U.S. sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war in Ukraine,” the Justice Department said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

COUNTY ADDING NEW WARNING CATEGORY TO INFORM BEACHGOERS; NEW BEACH CLOSURES FROM BORDER TO CORONADO

June 30, 2022 (San Diego) -- On July 1, the County of San Diego will begin using a new beach water safety category and signs at local beaches in its continuing efforts to educate and protect the public’s health. The system rolls out just as a new round of beach health warnings was issued yesterday for beaches from the border north through Coronado’s beaches due to contamination from sewage in Mexico.
CORONADO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
viatravelers.com

21 Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

San Diego is a city with a lot to offer. It has wonderful beaches, a buzzing nightlife scene, and impressive history. The city is also known for its diversity. It is a city of over 1 million people and has more than 100 miles of beaches. It’s a beach bum’s dream destination: perfect weather, lots of fun things to do, and a laid-back vibe. It is also a city that’s got it all. From the beaches to the museums to the shopping, you’ll be able to find something for everyone in this beautiful city.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Bay#Ukraine#Superyacht#Fbi#Russian#American#The Department Of Justice#The Justice Department#The Associated Press
NBC San Diego

Are Fireworks Illegal in San Diego? Carlsbad? Chula Vista? Anywhere?

This holiday weekend, officials are urging San Diego County residents to leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals, reminding them that fireworks are illegal. In fact, fireworks of any kind — sparklers, firecrackers, cherry bombs, poppers and bottle rockets — are all illegal in the city and county of San Diego.
CBS 8

Fugitive in Tijuana murder had plastic surgery, facial implants

SAN DIEGO — The manhunt continues for fugitive Tyler Adams, who is wanted for questioning in the murder of his girlfriend in Tijuana. The FBI said Adams crossed into the United States on June 16 and still has not been located. CBS 8 found court records indicating Adams had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
Russia
NBC San Diego

Drones to Swarm Imperial Beach on Fourth of July

Imperial Beach will be celebrating the 4th of July in a new way this year. After a last-minute cancellation of the city's fireworks display, the city is teaming up with Verge Aero for a high-tech drone show that will be staged from the landmark Imperial Beach pier. The show will be synchronized with music that will be heard at the Pier Plaza.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
NBC San Diego

‘Bread for All': San Diego Bakery Ranks No. 1 in the U.S., According to Yelp

Yelp has released its list of the top 17 bakeries in the United States and number one may be right around the corner from you. Located in the East Village, Izola is topping the charts. With over 400 reviews on Yelp, Izola has a strong five-star rating and it’s not hard to tell why. Mouth-watering images of the extensive array of buttery, flaky croissants, sourdough galore, the raved-over Tahitian vanilla knot and more flood the restaurant review page.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Peter Navarro spills many beans re San Diego politics

Bilbray looked like most congressmen from California do who commute every week back and forth on the red-eye from Washington, D.C., which is to say he was pale and wan and more than a little wasted. He also had a Nixonian film of unflattering, shiny sweat on his face, whereas, TV veteran that I was, I had put on a little powder makeup to smooth out any sweaty and shiny edges.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy