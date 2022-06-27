ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

It’s Too Late To Mail In That Ballot For Colorado’s Primary, Here’s How To Make Sure Your Vote Counts

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTWrY_0gNY1e6600

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday is the Colorado Primary. It’s too late to mail that ballot, but there are 41 drop boxes across Denver where voters can turn in their completed ballot.

(credit: CBS)

Colorado is a same-day voter registration state allowing you to register and cast a ballot in person through 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Colorado allows unaffiliated voters to vote in either Democratic or Republican primary but not both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275UmJ_0gNY1e6600

(credit: CBS)

Races include contests for state House and Senate seats, statewide offices including governor and Congressional seats.

Find more important information about the Colorado Primary and the races.

In addition to the drop boxes for ballots, there are 11 voting centers across Denver, along with two mobile voting centers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BMIVN_0gNY1e6600

(credit: CBS)

Ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. Tuesday regardless of where voters live in Colorado. Voters in line at voting centers by 7 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVvKc_0gNY1e6600

(credit: CBS)

Find a voting center, learn how to register to vote or find a drop box located in your neighborhood to make sure your ballot gets counted at Denvervotes.org .

Anywhere in Colorado, register to vote, find a drop box or a voting center here .

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
denverite.com

The Epps-March race is too close to call as of Tuesday night

The battle between two progressive democrats in the House District 6 Democratic primary is… ongoing. After an 11:30 p.m. voting update Tuesday and with 12,464 ballots counted, the race between Elisabeth Epps and Katie March was still too close to call. March is currently leading by 34 votes. According...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Elections
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Voter Registration#Election Day#The Colorado Primary#Democratic#Republican#House#Congressional#Voti
CBS Denver

Campaign 2022: Pam Anderson is projected winner of Colorado Secretary of State primary race

DENVER (CBS4) – A majority of Colorado voters chose Pam Anderson to face incumbent Jena Griswold in the race for Secretary of State in the November general election, the AP says. Anderson beat Tina Peters, the embattled County Clerk from Mesa County. Anderson took 44.7% of the votes; Mike O’Donnell took 28.8%; and Peters secured 26.5%. LINK: Colorado Primary Results Anderson is a former Jefferson County Clerk and served as Executive Director of the Colorado County Clerks Association. In March, Peters surrendered to police after an arrest warrant was issued for her. She was charged with a total of 10 charges, including three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identify theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state.
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Colorado Secretary of State Primary Election Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

How Colorado primary elections broke down by county

COLORADO, USA — Colorado's primary elections took place Tuesday night, with the winners moving onto the general election in November. The interactive map below shows how many of the state's key primary elections broke down by county. Go to 9news.com/elections to see the latest election results from major congressional...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
sentinelcolorado.com

Democratic primary for Arapahoe County commissioner seat neck-and-neck

AURORA | The Democratic primary candidates vying for a seat on Arapahoe County’s board of commissioners are currently separated by just eight votes. After being exactly tied earlier in the day, as of Wednesday afternoon candidate Leslie Summey has received 4,829 votes to Regina Edmondson’s 4,821. The candidates are competing in the Democratic primary for the District Four county commissioner seat, which represents north Arapahoe County and portions of the City of Aurora. Bob Roth, the sole Republican candidate, has so far received 5,894 votes from primary voters. The winner will replace current commissioner Nancy Jackson, a Democrat who is serving her third term.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
coloradopols.com

Ganahl’s Desperate Closing Bid Sabotages General Election Campaign

The Denver Post’s Alex Burness reports on the relatively narrow victory last night by Heidi Ganahl over ex-Parker Mayor Greg Lopez in the Republican gubernatorial primary, with Ganahl squeaking out ahead of the baggage-laden Lopez by a 53-47% margin:. Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent and the only Republican...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Pam Anderson wins GOP nomination, defeating Tina Peters in Colorado

Pam Anderson, the former Jefferson County clerk, won the Republican primary for secretary of state and will challenge Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold in November.Why it matters: Republicans escaped the "disastrous" possibility that Tina Peters — the indicted Mesa County clerk and election conspiracy promoter — would serve as the party's nominee.By the numbers: Anderson claimed 44% of the vote, according to preliminary results posted just before 8pm, topping the 27% for Peters.The AP called the race for Anderson less than an hour after polls closed.Mike O'Donnell, a little-known candidate, even did better than Peters, landing 29%.What they're saying: "I will...
COLORADO STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 Primary Elections in Oklahoma

Oklahomans went to the polls to cast their votes in the state's primary Tuesday. Below is a look at some of the key races in Oklahoma and their results. Incumbent Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister won their respective primaries for Oklahoma governor. Both races were called fairly early, a little...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

By the Numbers: Exactly How Common Are Abortions In Colorado?

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, you might be wondering exactly how common abortion is in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the number of abortions performed in Colorado has been on the rise over the last 5 years. In 2016, there were 8,333 abortions performed in the state, which was the lowest number since 2002. In 2021, there were a reported 11,598 abortions in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
46K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy