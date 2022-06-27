It’s Too Late To Mail In That Ballot For Colorado’s Primary, Here’s How To Make Sure Your Vote Counts

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday is the Colorado Primary. It’s too late to mail that ballot, but there are 41 drop boxes across Denver where voters can turn in their completed ballot.

Colorado is a same-day voter registration state allowing you to register and cast a ballot in person through 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Colorado allows unaffiliated voters to vote in either Democratic or Republican primary but not both.

Races include contests for state House and Senate seats, statewide offices including governor and Congressional seats.

Find more important information about the Colorado Primary and the races.

In addition to the drop boxes for ballots, there are 11 voting centers across Denver, along with two mobile voting centers.

Ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. Tuesday regardless of where voters live in Colorado. Voters in line at voting centers by 7 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballot.

Find a voting center, learn how to register to vote or find a drop box located in your neighborhood to make sure your ballot gets counted at Denvervotes.org .

Anywhere in Colorado, register to vote, find a drop box or a voting center here .