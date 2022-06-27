ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Johnny Davis gets his Washington Wizards jersey number

By Asher Low
 2 days ago
Last Thursday evening, Johnny Davis became the first Badger selected in the NBA draft since 2015. Wisconsin’s star wing is now a Washington Wizard, as he was selected at No. 10 overall by the team from the nation’s capital.

After wearing No. 1 while at Wisconsin, the La Crosse native showed off his new number during last week’s introductory press conference. Davis will wear No. 5 with the Wizards, which was his high school number at La Crosse Central. He switched over to No. 1 as a Badger due to Tyler Wahl already wearing No. 5.

Check out Davis in his new threads courtesy of the Wizards on Instagram:

