Speeding Driver Tried Running On Foot After Deadly Hit-Run Route 9 Crash: Report

Routes 9 and 147 Photo Credit: Google Maps

A South Jersey man was arrested in a crash that killed a 59-year-old man on Route 9 in Cape May County earlier this month, authorities said.

Glenn Dunleavy, of Del Haven, in Middle Township, was driving at a "high rate of speed" when he struck Richard Geere, of Burleigh, who was in the crosswalk around 9:20 p.m. June 20, NJ Advance Media says citing township police.

Geere was pronounced dead at the scene — the intersection of Route 147, the outlet said. Meanwhile, Dunleavy drove for another 1.5 miles until he crashed on Indian Trail Road and fled on foot, police said.

