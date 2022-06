"College Hill: Celebrity Edition" is back on BET+ to bring your favorite celebrities in an all-star cast back to college at HBCUs, this time at Texas Southern University. Stars NeNe Leakes and Big Freedia joined Cheddar News to discuss the series, which premieres Monday, June 27, on BET+. When asked what her biggest challenge was during her collegiate return, NeNe Leakes said, "I discovered that my brain doesn't work the way it used to," she said. "We hadn't gone to school in forever, and you know, when you don't use certain parts of your brain, it just doesn't work like that anymore."

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO