Michigan Gas Prices Down 11 Cents From Last Week Ahead Of July 4th Weekend

By DeJanay Booth
 2 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s average gas price is trending downward, dropping by 11 cents ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

According to AAA, the state’s average price for regular gas on Monday sits at $5.04, which is a decrease from $5.15 last week. With prices dropping, some parts of the state are reporting an average below $5.

Traverse City and Benton Harbor, for example, have an average price of $4.93, while the Grand Rapids-Muskegon-Holland area reports $4.95 and Saginaw-Bay City-Midland at $4.99.

However, prices in Metro Detroit are still above $5, sitting at $5.14 a gallon on Monday.

AAA officials say the drop in the global price of oil contributed to the national average to drop now to $4.89. In addition, the price of oil has decreased from $110 per barrel to $107 per barrel.

“Fear is not a good reason to move a market like the one for oil, but it is a powerful motivator,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a press release. “The cost of oil accounts for nearly $3 for every $4.89 at the gas pump. Consumers should find more relief when fueling up if oil prices drop further.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Whitmer Calls On Insurance Companies To Ensure Michigan Women Have Reproductive Health Coverage

(CBS DETROIT) – On Wednesday, June 29, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent letters to every major health insurance company in the state of Michigan, urging them to take action in ensuring Michigan women have reproductive health care coverage, according to the Executive Office of the Governor. “Today, I sent letters to all of Michigan’s major health insurance providers urging them to take every action possible to fully cover reproductive health care in their plans,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade, Michigan women must know that they can access the care they need, regardless...
MICHIGAN STATE
Key Moments In Flint’s Lead-Tainted Water Crisis

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Supreme Court order that charges related to the Flint water scandal against former Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven other people must be dismissed is the latest development in the crisis that started in 2014. That was when the city began taking water from the Flint River without treating it properly, resulting in lead contamination. Here’s a look at some key moments since then: April 2014: To save money, Flint begins drawing water from the Flint River for its 100,000 residents. The move is considered temporary while the city waits to connect to a new regional...
FLINT, MI
Clinton County Man Wins $1M On Scratch Off Lottery Ticket

(CBS DETROIT) – A man’s bad day took a turn for the better when he won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s 20X Cashword instant game. A man’s bad day took a turn for the better when he won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s 20X Cashword instant game. | Credit: Michigan Lottery The 40-year-old Clinton County man purchased his ticket at J&H Family Stores, located at 917 East Main Street in Owosso. “I was having a bad day, so I left work early and stopped to purchase a Lottery ticket on my way home,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Michigan’s Gas Prices Decrease For First Time In Weeks, Still Above $5 A Gallon

(CBS DETROIT) — The state of Michigan, for the first time in weeks, saw a decrease in gas prices. According to AAA, the average price for regular gas was $5.15 on Monday, which was 6 cents less than last week. The average price dropped to $5.14 the following day. However, it still remains above the national average, which now sits at $4.96 a gallon. Despite the decrease in regular gas, diesel continues to climb, hitting a new record of nearly $6 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA. In Metro Detroit, the average price is $5.24, which is 2 cents less than Monday...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Urges Congress To Lower Healthcare Costs

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined 13 other governors urging Congress to reduce healthcare costs. The governors are asking lawmakers to make the advance premium tax credits (APTC) permanent under the American Rescue Plan (ARP). “Right now, working families in Michigan and across the country are facing rising costs on groceries, gas, and other everyday expenses,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Getting this done will lower costs and protect access to healthcare coverage for over 270,000 Michiganders. I am focused on growing our economy, creating good-paying jobs, and lowering costs for working families, and I urge congressional leaders to come together...
MICHIGAN STATE
MDOT: Here’s A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend. MDOT officials are also reminding residents to not follow vehicles into work zones or to move any barriers or barrels set up in order to protect workers and drivers. Here is the list of construction for this weekend: I-75: Oakland – NB I-75, Clarkston Rd to Saginaw Rd, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm. Oakland – NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to 9 Mile, Fri 9am-7/1. Oakland – NB I-75, 7 Mile to 9 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 left closed, Fri 9am-3pm. Oakland – NB I-75, 7 Mile to...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Supreme Court Says Indictments Invalid In Flint Water Scandal

DETROIT (AP) — A judge had no authority to issue indictments in the Flint water scandal, the Michigan Supreme Court said Tuesday, wiping out charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven other people. It’s an astonishing defeat for Attorney General Dana Nessel, who took office in 2019, got rid of a special prosecutor and put together a new team to investigate whether crimes were committed when lead contaminated Flint’s water system in 2014-15. State laws “authorize a judge to investigate, subpoena witnesses, and issue arrest warrants” as a one-person grand jury, the Supreme Court said. “But they do not authorize the...
FLINT, MI
Whitmer Asks Michigan Supreme Court To End ‘Confusion’ Of Abortion Ban In State

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is again urging the state Supreme Court to consider her lawsuit on abortion rights, citing confusion among county prosecutors and medical providers on the current status of abortion in the state. On Friday, June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, making it no longer a federal constitutional right to abortion. A month before the ruling, Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction, suspending the state’s 1931 ban on abortion. The law, which makes it a crime to assist in an abortion, has been on the...
MICHIGAN STATE
