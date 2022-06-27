ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State District judge puts Louisiana's trigger law on hold

KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFyAc_0gNY0wm900

A state district judge in New Orleans issued a temporary restraining order on Monday barring the enforcement of the state's trigger laws banning abortions, our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune report.

Orleans Parish Civil District Judge Robin Giarrusso issued the order shortly after abortion providers filed suit on Monday arguing that trigger laws are "unconstitutionally vague," the newspapers report.

The petition asked the courts to issue a temporary restraining order restricting enforcement of the statewide ban, which includes no exception for rape or incest, and to allowing abortions in Louisiana to continue, the newspapers report.

It's unclear whether abortion providers will resume their work, the newspapers report.

To read the whole story, click here .

The fall of Roe v. Wade shifted the battleground over abortion to courthouses around the country, as abortion foes looked to quickly enact statewide bans and the other side sought to buy more time, the Associated Press reports.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protections for abortion opened the gates for litigation from all sides. Many of the court cases will focus on “trigger laws” that were designed to go into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned.

On Monday, a Louisiana judge issued an order that blocks enforcement of Louisiana's trigger law. In Florida, abortion rights advocates also asked a judge to block a law there that will ban abortions after 15 weeks with some exceptions, the AP reports.

Comments / 4

Sandra Mendoza
2d ago

How can a local judge defy the Supreme Court?? Figured it would happen in NOLA.A crime ridden city under horrible leadership.

Reply
4
