Turlock, CA

Delivery Driver Accused Of Breaking Into Turlock Woman’s Home, Attempting To Attack Her

By CBS13 Staff
 2 days ago
TURLOCK (CBS13) – A third-party Amazon delivery driver has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a Turlock woman’s home and allegedly trying to attack her.

Turlock police say, late Friday morning, officers responded to a home along Lander Avenue and found a delivery driver dressed in his Amazon uniform being physically restrained by two men. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Modesto resident Ryan Lee Crisp, had apparently walked into the open front door home uninvited and commented about a woman’s appearance.

This prompted the woman to scream to her husband for help, police say. Both he and the woman were able to push Crisp out of the home, with the woman then locking herself in a bathroom and calling 911.

A coworker of the husband who happened to waiting outside reportedly saw Crisp running into the backyard. As soon discovered by the husband and coworker, Crisp apparently broke a bedroom window and got inside again.

Both the coworker and the woman’s husband were able to hold Crisp down until officers could arrive.

Police say Crisp – who worked for third-party Amazon delivery partner Soon Express – showed up to the home in his delivery vehicle and was dressed in an Amazon uniform. However, evidence at the scene shows that he wasn’t at the home to deliver any packages to that address.

Crisp has been arrested and was booked into Stanislaus County Jail. He’s facing charges of attempted rape, burglary and vandalism.

