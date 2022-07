A VDOT contractor has been hit and killed in an accident on Interstate-81. Virginia State Police say 54-year-old Matthew Frazier, of Clifton Forge, VA exited a piece of construction equipment just after 2:30am this morning while that equipment was loaded on a trailer when Frazier was struck by a tractor-trailer. Frazier was wearing a traffic vest and died at the scene. Read full release below.

2 DAYS AGO