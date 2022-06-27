More holes found in Vantage Bridge deck; one westbound lane closed until Wednesday

Richland, WA — The 16 mile rail line connecting Center Parkway in Kennewick and Horn Rapids Road in north Richland will soon have a new operator. The Port of Benton terminated its lease with the Tri-City Railroad Company. According to officials, the lease was terminated following a May ruling from Benton County Superior Court that found Tri-City Railroad was in default of its lease, for not properly maintaining the rail system. As a result of a final settlement agreement effective June 17th, the Port will assess existing tenancies at 2579 Stevens Drive and begin to negotiate new leases ahead of becoming the primary lessor on August 1, 2022.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO