ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vantage, WA

More holes found in Vantage Bridge deck; one westbound lane closed until Wednesday

By Joe Utter
ifiberone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANTAGE — The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed one westbound lane of Interstate 90 over the Vantage Bridge after more holes were found on the bridge deck. A...

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk KIT

Road and Signal Upgrades Planned in Yakima This Summer

Road and signal work continues in the city of Yakima on Wednesday that could slow down your commute. City officials say they'll be upgrading the traffic signal at the intersection of 2nd Street and Yakima Avenue Wednesday, June 29. During the work on Wednesday the signal will not be working.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Knapps Hill Tunnel in Chelan Closed Tuesday Morning

The Knapps Hill tunnel in Chelan will be closed on the morning of June 28 as the Department of Transportation performs a routine inspection. The tunnel will be closed between milepost 223 and 230 on US Highway 97A from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Department of Transportation representative Lauren Loebsack...
CHELAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Concrete, WA
City
Vantage, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
KEPR

Port of Benton terminates lease with Tri-City Railroad Company

Richland, WA — The 16 mile rail line connecting Center Parkway in Kennewick and Horn Rapids Road in north Richland will soon have a new operator. The Port of Benton terminated its lease with the Tri-City Railroad Company. According to officials, the lease was terminated following a May ruling from Benton County Superior Court that found Tri-City Railroad was in default of its lease, for not properly maintaining the rail system. As a result of a final settlement agreement effective June 17th, the Port will assess existing tenancies at 2579 Stevens Drive and begin to negotiate new leases ahead of becoming the primary lessor on August 1, 2022.
RICHLAND, WA
clayconews.com

SEMI-TRUCK CRASH WITH SIGNIFICANT HIGHWAY CLOSURE ON INTERSTATE 84 IN OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin...
kpq.com

BREAKING: 3 Fires Currently Burning in Grant County

Adrian Road between SR28 and Rd 20 NE has also been upgraded to a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation level. Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations have been announced for the following areas due to the brush fire near Soap Lake:. -21000 block of Road D.5 NE. -Area of Road D.5...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsdot
KHQ Right Now

Two injured in Grant County fire vehicle rollover near Soap Lake

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) stated a Fire District 7 vehicle was involved in a rollover collision, injuring two occupants. According to GCSO, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night near Road 20-NE and Road B.5-NE. The vehicle was part of the team responding to the wildfire east of Soap Lake.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Firefighters battling brush fire just south of Ephrata

EPHRATA - Firefighters from multiple agencies are tending to a brush fire in the area of Neva Lake Road and Railroad Avenue, just south of Ephrata this afternoon. Ephrata Fire Chief Jeremy Burns says the fire started outside on the property of a residence, but the home's owner was gone.
EPHRATA, WA
ifiberone.com

Helicopter and boats deployed in search of missing kayaker on Lake Chelan

LAKE CHELAN - Authorities are in search of an 18-year-old male from western Washington after he failed to return from a kayaking day trip on Lake Chelan on Tuesday. Chelan County Chief Deputy Chris Foreman says the young man launched from Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park half way up Lake Chelan on the western shore at around 10:30 a.m.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
ncwlife.com

Unoccupied car rolls into building, then crosses busy Wenatchee street

While its owner was inside shopping, a car with an apparent mind of its own left its parking space outside Plaza Super Jet in Wenatchee made a J-type turn and crashed into a building before taking off rolling again across Orondo Avenue where it was stopped by a railing outside the Chelan County Courthouse.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Motorcyclist crashes on I-90 exit ramp at Moses Lake

A 41-year-old Marysville man was seriously injured Saturday night when he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve on an Interstate 90 exit ramp at Moses Lake. The Washington State Patrol said Corey J. Lee was transported to Samaritan Hospital with undisclosed but serious injuries. The crash happened just...
nbcrightnow.com

Lions Pool in Yakima temporarily closed

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima’s indoor aquatics facility, Lions Pool, is temporarily closed due to a mechanical issue with the main pump. The closure is effective immediately and may last a week, but the time needed is unknown. The city is working to repair the pump as quickly as...
YAKIMA, WA
q13fox.com

Wildfire evacuation notices canceled for Grant County near Soap Lake

SOAP LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has canceled Level 3 evacuation notices for areas near Soap Lake Tuesday afternoon that was initially put in place due to a wildfire that started spreading Tuesday afternoon. According to the GCSO, the evacuation notice, which means ‘go now’, was...
SOAP LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: All evacuations lifted for wildfire near Soap Lake

UPDATE (9:15 p.m.) - All evacuations have been lifted for the wildfire near Soap Lake. The Level 3 evacuations that had been in place were lifted just after 9 p.m., according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. ORIGINAL STORY — Level 3 evacuations remain in place for the wildfire near...
SOAP LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Heart of Wenatchee Experiences 3 Hour Power Outage

Power in the heart of Wenatchee is restored heading into the hottest two days of the year after 3,000 customers were without electricity Saturday night. The Outage was first reported just after 8pm in Wenatchee's south downtown area including the waterfront. Chelan PUD then reported at 8:16pm that the outage was inside substation equipment ,and that specialized wireman had arrived on site to determine the cause.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Pedestrian hit by car Sunday on Highway 2 in Cashmere

CASHMERE — A pedestrian was struck by a car Sunday afternoon on Highway 2 in the Cashmere area. Matthew I. Luke, a 21-year-old Cashmere man, was reported to be walking in the road on Highway 2, near Aplets Way, when he was struck by a westbound 2011 Audi A4, according to the Washington State Patrol.
CASHMERE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy