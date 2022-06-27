ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Virginia Man Sentenced To Prison For Selling Fake 'Molly': Prosecutors

By Josh Lanier
 2 days ago

A Winchester man who pleaded guilty to selling the street drug falsely called "Molly" will serve six years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

A judge sentenced Lamont Antoine Parson, 40, to six years in prison on Monday, June 27, the Department of Justice said in a press release . Parson pleaded guilty to trafficking Eutylone along with his uncle Gregory McKinley Frye, 54, in November, the release notes. They faced up to 20 years in prison. A judge will sentence Frye later this year, officials said.

Police raided their apartment in February 2020 and found three kilograms of the drug, a digital scale, and a handgun, prosecutors said.

Eutylone is particularly dangerous ironically because it isn't as potent as ecstacy or MDMA, the release said. Dealers falsely market Eutylone as the more powerful drugs, and users take more of it to get a similar high. That extra dosage increases the risk of seizures or death, officials said.

