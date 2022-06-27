ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks near Rochester

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
The Fourth of July is nearly here, which means its time to celebrate our nation's independence with parades, picnics and fireworks. Lots of fireworks.

And if you plan well, fireworks are expected to fill the sky around the region for three consecutive nights over the holiday weekend as municipalities host annual fireworks displays and celebrate America's birthday.

Not all community celebrations take place this weekend. Chili held its annual Chil-E Festival, including fireworks on June 24 and 25.

Most holiday weekend fireworks cap much larger community gatherings. Here's where you can view public fireworks displays (and some details about each corresponding event) on Saturday, Sunday and Monday:

Rochester-area fireworks on Saturday, July 2

  • Penfield - Fireworks will be launched from Harris Whalen Park, off Route 441, at 10 p.m. The display will follow a festival-style party at the park, which is set to start at 6 p.m. It includes live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities. An Independence Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Penfield High School and will follow a route to the Penfield Community Center on Baird Road.

Rochester-area fireworks on Sunday, July 3

  • Canandaigua - At dusk , a fireworks display will light up the sky over Kershaw Park at the north end of Canandaigua Lake. A parade will follow at 10 a.m. on July 4 in downtown Canandaigua.
  • Conesus Lake Ring of Fire - Shortly after sunset , lakeside residents light about 10,000 road flares and torches at the water's edge, creating a "ring of fire." Once it is completely dark, a fireworks display is set off from the north end of the 8-mile-long lake.
  • Farmington - At dusk, (roughly 9:45 p.m.) a fireworks display will be launched over the Farmington Town Park, 1000 County Road 8. Live music, food vendors will be part of the celebration, which starts around 6 p.m.
  • Frontier Field - The Rochester Red Wings will play against the Worcester Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. at Frontier Field, 1 Morrie Silver Way. The game will be followed by "our largest fireworks show of the season," according to the minor league team.
  • Sodus Point - The fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. Earlier in the day, a Kiddie Parade will begin at 10 a.m. in the Fire Hall/Village Hall parking lot.
  • Sweden - Fireworks will begin at dusk on the hill by the Sweden/Clarkson Recreation Center, 4927 Lake Rd. S., Sweden following a community celebration that begins at 7 p.m. and includes activities, games and food.

Rochester-area fireworks on Monday, July 4

  • Brighton - The fireworks display will be held at 9:50 p.m. at the end of Brighton's annual July 4 Celebration at Meridan Centre Park, 2025 Meridian Center Blvd., off Winton Road. Food trucks and vendors, live music, children's activities run from 2 to 10 p.m. The Skycoasters will perform at 8 p.m. in the park.
  • Greece - The town will again host its Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration at the Town Hall campus, which will end with fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Festivities will kick off at 7 a.m. with a 5K race and kids' fun run. Starting at 4 p.m., food trucks and family-friendly activities will begin. Live music begins at 5:15 p.m.
  • Henrietta - The fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m. at the end of the town's holiday celebration at Veteran's Memorial Park, 595 Calkins Road, Henrietta. Starting at 4 p.m., there will be children's activities, live music, food vendors at the park.
  • Irondequoit - Fireworks will be held at 9:30 p.m. The town's annual July 4th Celebration will be held at the Town Hall campus, 1280 Titus Ave. from 11 a.m to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4. On the holiday, a 10K race and 2 mile fun run will kick off the day at 8:30 a.m. Festivities include a parade at 11 a.m., live music, food trucks and a recitation of the Declaration of Independence.
  • Rochester - Fireworks over the downtown bridges will begin at 10 p.m. and last approximately 15 to 20 minutes. The best viewing areas are from the Broad Street and Court Street bridges.

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @vfreile and Instagram @vfreile .

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Where to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks near Rochester

Community Policy