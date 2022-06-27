ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State lands commit from Nashville

By Steven J. Gaither
 2 days ago

Eddie George and Tennessee State have just landed a quarterback commitment for its 2023 class.

Nashville’s own Ryder Hagan, a quarterback at Overton High School, has committed to play at TSU. He announced his commitment on Monday morning.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love. I am incredibly blessed for the support of my family and without them I would not be where I am today.

Second. I want to thank Coach Broome and the John Overton Bobcat family for always pushing and developing me to play at the best of my ability.

Next. I would like to thank Coach Riley Howard and Elite3 for making my dreams become reality. Elite3 has truly helped me in becoming a better student-athlete and a leader.

With the guidance I have received from my family and coaches, I’m extremely excited to announce today that I am 1000% committed to play quarterback for Tennessee State University!”

Ryder Hagan received an offer from the University of Tennessee-Martin earlier this spring before taking an unofficial visit to Tennessee State on June 24. Now he’s committed and is expected to sign during the early signing day.

Tennessee State lands commit from Nashville

