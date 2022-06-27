ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Hillcrest Hope seeks backpacks

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIBERTY — Hillcrest Hope is going to hold a back-to-school event in early August. However, prior to that event, the transitional housing staff is seeking community help to collect backpacks filled...

HDLI receives Main Street America accreditation

LIBERTY — Historic Downtown Liberty, Inc. has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting "rigorous performance standards," according to a release. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to "recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Cathy Lowe

On Friday, June 24th, 2022, Cathy Lowe, loving & vibrant wife & mother of 2, went home to Jesus at the age of 57 from complications of ALS. A memorial visitation will be held 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, with memorial service following at Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO. The family suggests memorial contributions to ALS Foundation.
KEARNEY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Let it go, let it go, let it go, let it go…

Let’s see, a “religious” minority removes the right to bodily autonomy for all women and there are guns everywhere. Yeah, thats the…wait. The population of Polo, Missouri is somewhere around 500. There are subversives everywhere. The 2020 presidential election results for Grant Township, Caldwell County, Missouri:
POLO, MO
fox4kc.com

Simple changes that could keep your home feeling cooler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re all feeling the heat this summer, but there are ways to keep your house cool without raising your energy bill too much. In this week’s BestReviews, a DIY expert shows how you can keep your cool with a few simple adjustments to your windows.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Lane closure scheduled for portion of northbound I-35

CLAY COUNTY — MoDOT Kansas City will be completing bridge work as part of the Interstate 35 and 19th Street interchange project in Kearney this week that will require the closure of the left lane of northbound Interstate 35 from approximately mile marker 24.2 to Missouri Route 92, according to a press release.
KEARNEY, MO
kchi.com

Weekend Report For The Chillicothe Police Department

The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend includes 223 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 10:52 a.m., Officers were dispatched to drugs attempting to be delivered through mail. Officers responded and the drugs were seized. The investigation is ongoing. 5:29 p.m., Officers took a report of stealing...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

KCI Airport reports improving passenger traffic in May

The Kansas City, Mo., Aviation Department reports that 886,938 passengers arrived and departed through Kansas City International Airport’s gates in May, a 30.7% from May 2021. Passenger boardings were up 30.8%, with a total of 450,901 boarded. Year-to-date passenger boardings are 1,813,228, up 59.3%. For the year to date, total passengers in and out total 3,622,019, up 59.6%, according to a city press release.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR ALLEGED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

A Warrensburg man is facing a felony charge after authorities were summoned to the report of a confidential victim with severe injuries on June 23. According to a probable-cause statement, authorities arrived and observed the victim to have a deep laceration to their upper left arm that was still bleeding heavily. Officers also noticed bruising on the victim’s neck. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kttn.com

Ten Missouri residents indicted for methamphetamine conspiracy and illegal firearms

Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Suspect arrested after 2-state chase in stolen truck

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a weekend chase across state lines. Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers attempted to stop a pickup truck pulling a trailer in the area of 10th and U.S.59, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police were following a tip that the truck was stolen.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to $10 million conspiracy to distribute 2,204 pounds of methamphetamine; faces 20 years in prison

A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a nearly $10 million conspiracy to distribute almost 1,000 kilograms (2204.62 pounds) of methamphetamine. Joshua A. Brown, 38, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Sept. 1, 2018, to Nov. 5, 2019.

