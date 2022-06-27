First Alert Forecast

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a sunny and warm Wednesday. Highs will reach 90 across much of the area along with a southwest breeze. Plan on more of the same for tomorrow. By Friday, a cold front moves in and should at least provide a chance of scattered showers and storms. Behind this cold front, look for high pressure to provide dry and quiet conditions for both Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, trends continue to favor this high pressure system moving away from us on the Fourth, which will probably open the door for a chance of scattered storms. At this time, it’s too early to determine timing or possible impacts to fireworks displays.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO