Iowa State

First Alert Forecast

 2 days ago

Linn County working to get accused nightclub shooter back to Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A second man who was charged in the deadly Taboo Nightclub shooting in April, Dimione Walker, still hasn’t returned to Iowa after his arrest. Walker was arrested April 18th near Chicago on charges of first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and and a felon in possession of a firearm.
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, June 29th, 2022

Judge orders Univ. of Iowa athletics dept. to turn over documents in discrimination lawsuit. The University of Iowa Athletics Department must turn over all documents and related materials related to an independent and external review of its football program.
Grassley visits Monticello factory

A former administrator for Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque will spend more than three years in federal prison
Iowa City Church of Christ copes with destructive fire

A man from Germany is in Cedar Rapids right now after months of biking across the U.S. But, his journey isn't just about sightseeing.
German man bikes across country for rare disease awareness

A day of prayer and grieving for members of Iowa City Church of Christ, as they held Sunday service a day after the church building caught fire.
Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Many will celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks but they are already sparking stress for some. ”The noise it sounds like an attack with weapons,” explained Jim Neal, Board President at the Freedom Foundation in Cedar Rapids. The organization helps veterans in the community and while Neal is a Navy veteran himself and isn’t bothered by fireworks, he says several other veterans are.
A study from the University of Iowa is looking at just how often older Americans can deal with substance abuse issues.
Two people injured in two shootings in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in two separate shootings Tuesday night in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids police said the first happened at about 6:45 p.m. Officers found a juvenile male with a gunshot to his foot in the 300 block of 16th Street SE. The victim...
Sunny sky the next couple days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a sunny and warm Wednesday. Highs will reach 90 across much of the area along with a southwest breeze. Plan on more of the same for tomorrow. By Friday, a cold front moves in and should at least provide a chance of scattered showers and storms. Behind this cold front, look for high pressure to provide dry and quiet conditions for both Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, trends continue to favor this high pressure system moving away from us on the Fourth, which will probably open the door for a chance of scattered storms. At this time, it’s too early to determine timing or possible impacts to fireworks displays.
Former Buchanan County Deputy accused of extortion pleads not guilty

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A former deputy charged with extorting a driver during a traffic stop back in February has pled not guilty to the charges he’s accused of. Court documents say that 37-year-old Kint Bentley stopped a vehicle for speeding when he was a deputy for Buchanan County. Bentley is accused of asking the female driver to show him her breasts and implied he would withhold issuing a citation if she did. The female victim reportedly recorded the interaction during the traffic stop.
Rethinking how you buy clothes can reduce harmful emissions

No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style. A trend that Cedar Rapids Consignment Store the Daisy is glad to see.
