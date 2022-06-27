ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Davey Martinez chosen as one of National League's coaches for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

By Lou Di Pietro
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M7UQt_0gNXxu0w00

We won’t know for a couple weeks which Nationals player(s) are headed to the MLB All-Star Game, but we know who their first representative will be.

Nats skipper Davey Martinez was named as one of the National League’s coaches on Monday, chosen along with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to join Braves and NL manager Brian Snitker’s staff.

The choices of Martinez and Roberts gives the NL team the last three World Series champion managers on the same staff, as they won in 2019 and 2020 before Snitker’s Braves won it all last year.

Martinez will be making his fourth appearance in the All-Star dugout, the last coming in the 2018 game at Nationals Park. He was slated to manage the NL squad in 2020, but with that game canceled due to the late start of the season amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, he did not get that chance.

The All-Star Game will be held July 19 at Dodger Stadium, likely a big reason Roberts was chosen. Starters will be announced July 8, with reserves and pitchers announced July 10.

As of last week’s update, the Nats had one player in position to be a finalist for a starting gig: outfielder Juan Soto, who was fifth among outfielders. Josh Bell (ninth among first basemen) and Nelson Cruz (seventh among DHs) were the only other Nats in the Top 10 in voting at any position.

Each team gets one All-Star, and it’s likely the Nationals will only get one or two, depending on whether Soto is voted in as a starter. Bell and Cruz are the likeliest candidates for Washington reserves, with Cruz’s case helped by Bryce Harper’s injury, while Bell is second among NL first basemen in average and fourth in RBI, hits, and OPS as of Monday.

Josiah Gray, who has a 3.82 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings, is also a possibility if Washington’s rep is a pitcher.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies linked to adding All-Star shortstop this offseason

The Phillies have been red-hot in the month of June, playing themselves back into the playoff hunt with an 18-6 record this month. But it’s never too early to think about moves the team could make down the road. According to one report, the Phillies have the inside track...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Ohtani, Angels face White Sox in Free Game of the Day

The reigning American League MVP gets the nod as two star-powered teams go head-to-head in Anaheim tonight in MLB.TV’s Free Game of the Day. Shohei Ohtani will take the mound for the Angels against the White Sox at 9:38 p.m. ET (8:38 CT/6:38 PT) on Wednesday as Los Angeles looks to bounce back from Tuesday's loss to Chicago.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Eddy Alvarez not in Dodgers' lineup on Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Eddy Alvarez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Alvarez is being replaced in left field by Chris Taylor versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 22 plate appearances this season, Alvarez has a .143 batting average with a .286 OPS, 1 run,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
numberfire.com

Phillies' Darick Hall hitting cleanup in MLB debut

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies called up Hall from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Wednesday's game, and he will be the designated hitter and cleanup batter in his MLB debut. Bryce Harper's thumb injury should free up consistent playing time for Hall if he performs well. Nick Castellanos is starting in right field on Wednesday over Odubel Herrera.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Rockies Pitcher Chad Kuhl Did The Impossible Against The Dodgers

Pitching a good game against the Los Angeles Dodgers is hard to do. That’s darn near impossible. Kuhl took the mound last night in the Colorado Rockies‘ series opener against Los Angeles and pitched perhaps the game of his life, throwing a complete game shutout as the Rockies won by a final of 4-0 over the Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Athletics Monday

The Oakland Athletics did not include Stephen Vogt in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt will spend Monday's game on the bench as Sean Murphy starts behind home plate and bats cleanup for the A's. Vogt has 3 home runs in 52 plate appearances with...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting Tuesday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. J.T. Realmuto is replacing Stubbs at catcher and hitting cleanup. Didi Gregorius is hitting fifth and Alec Bohm is batting seventh. numberFire’s models project Realmuto for 9.8...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Nelson Cruz
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

Washington, DC
769
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/thefandc

Comments / 0

Community Policy