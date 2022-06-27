ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jill Biden has company on trip to Spain: 2 granddaughters

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvrav_0gNXxrMl00

U.S. first lady Jill Biden has some company on a trip to Spain: two of her granddaughters.

Biden opened the visit to Madrid on Monday by meeting with Queen Letizia at the Palacio de la Zarzuela. They later toured the headquarters of the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

The first lady is an advocate for research into a cancer cure. She lost her adult son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015. Several of her girlfriends also succumbed to breast cancer.

She arrived in Madrid on Sunday, before President Joe Biden , who is set to arrive Tuesday to attend the annual NATO summit.

“I brought my two granddaughters,” the first lady told Letizia as they chatted at the palace. “We stayed up and, you know, had a glass of wine.”

Her adult granddaughters Maisy and Finnegan — Finnegan was already in Spain when the first lady arrived — did not join her palace visit. They were at the U.S. Embassy visiting with Ambassador Julissa Reynoso, formerly the first lady's chief of staff, Biden said.

The first lady also paid a courtesy call on Begoña Gómez, the wife of President Pedro Sanchez.

On Tuesday, Jill Biden and Letizia will visit a greeting center in Madrid for Ukrainian refugees taken in by Spain and meet with Ukrainian families in Madrid.

She and the president will attend a NATO dinner on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the first lady will participate in the agenda for spouses of the NATO country leaders, including visits to Madrid’s Prado and Reina Sofia museums, before she flies back to Washington.

President Biden will depart for Washington on Thursday after the NATO summit ends.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Joe Biden’s daughter tells press to back off as president takes beach stroll

Joe Biden’s daughter told the press to back off as her father took a presidential beach stroll in Delaware.Ashley Biden and Mr Biden’s grandaughter Natalie intervened as the commander-in-chief began chatting to reporters as he walked with his family in Rehoboth Beach.“Nope, like no more - No more questions,” the first daughter said behind her father as she raised her hands during the Monday walk.But Mr Biden could not help talking politics as he was asked about the forthcoming G7 meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps.“Yes, one of the things that you may recall that I initiated was the international...
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Mail

Let the countdown begin! President Biden's granddaughter Naomi shares behind-the-scenes photo of her White House wedding preparations 150 days before she and Peter Neal tie the knot

Naomi Biden is just 150 days away from her White House wedding. The bride-to-be and her fiancé, Peter Neal, are slated to tie the knot in Washington, D.C. on November 19. Their reception will be hosted by her paternal grandparents, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, at the historic residence.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Fake ‘The Atlantic’ article on Biden’s bike fall goes viral

The Atlantic has debunked a doctored screenshot circulated on social media of an article that used its masthead and stated president Joe Biden’s bike fall was “heroic”.The American magazine did not publish such an article about Mr Biden’s fall from his bike in Delaware and the screenshot has been debunked as “fake”.A fact check by news agency Reuters said “no such headline was published by the outlet”.The screenshot featured the spurious headline, “The Heroism of Biden’s Bike Fall”, along with a sub headline stating, “The President gracefully illustrated an important lesson for all Americans – when we fall, we must...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Julissa Reynoso
Fox News

Why Black Americans are leaving Biden in droves

It should come as no surprise that Black Americans are ditching the Biden administration in droves. The recent exodus of 21 Black staffers, which has been dubbed "Blaxit," should be a warning sign to Democrats that instead of playing the race card, they should tackle the issues that actually matter to Black Americans – starting with inflation and crime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Twice In Public This Week

Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, was reportedly spotted twice this week, marking rare public appearances since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian President. What Happened: Kabaeva, suspected of having a secret family with Putin, was pictured earlier this week on a tour of...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nato#The U S Embassy#Ukrainian
The Independent

Russia places sanctions against First Lady Jill Biden and daughter Ashley

Moscow has announced that is placing sanctions on the wife and daughter of US President Joe Biden.The decision to target the First Lady is part of a new package of restrictions announced by Russia on Tuesday against 25 American individuals. The people on the list, including the Bidens, are banned from entering Russian territory on an indefinite basis, said Moscow’s foreign ministry.The step was taken “as a response to the ever-expanding US sanctions against Russian political and public figures,” the ministry said in a statement.Also on the list are prominent US political figures including senior Republican Mitch McConnell and fellow...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Jill Biden Perfectly Pairs Pleated Floral Dress & Suede Pumps For Ukrainian Refugee Center Visit With Queen Letizia of Spain

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dr. Jill Biden made a case for the summer season as she joined Queen Letizia of Spain for a visit to the Centre for Care, Reception and Referral of Ukrainian Refugees in Spain today. The first lady continued with her colorful style streak, stepping out in a navy blue dress that was decorated with floral print. The short-sleeve number also included a V-neckline and a wide pleated hem. Biden complemented her ensemble with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC News

ABC News

718K+
Followers
162K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy