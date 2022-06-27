ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Russian superyacht seized by US arrives in San Diego Bay

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxPCg_0gNXxoxo00

A $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday.

The 348-foot-long (106-meter-long) Amadea flew an American flag as it sailed past the retired aircraft carrier USS Midway and under the Coronado Bridge.

“After a transpacific journey of over 5,000 miles (8,047 kilometers), the Amadea has safely docked in a port within the United States, and will remain in the custody of the U.S. government, pending its anticipated forfeiture and sale,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

The FBI linked the Amadea to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, and the vessel became a target of Task Force KleptoCapture, launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine .

The U.S. said Kerimov secretly bought the vessel last year through various shell companies.

The U.S. won a legal battle in Fiji to take the Cayman Islands-flagged superyacht earlier this month. The Amadea made a stop in Honolulu Harbor en route to the U.S. mainland.

“The successful seizure and transport of Amadea would not have been possible without extraordinary cooperation from our foreign partners in the global effort to enforce U.S. sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war in Ukraine,” the Justice Department said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US building new military facility near China

The U.S. military is expanding a facility in the Pacific island territory, Northern Mariana Islands, preparing it as an alternative location for military aircraft to land if the U.S. territory of Guam is targeted in a future conflict with China. Satellite images taken earlier this month and revealed last week...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Cars
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Cars
Interesting Engineering

The Air Force's secret 6th-generation 'fighter' is now officially in development

In defense news, it has been officially announced that the United States Air Force is developing its next-generation (sixth-generation) fighter. During a Heritage Foundation event, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said, “we have now started an [engineering, manufacturing, and development] program to do the development aircraft that we’ll take into production.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Bay#Ukraine#Superyacht#Fbi#Vehicles#Russian#American#The Department Of Justice#The Justice Department
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
CNN

Video shows Iranian boats swarm US Navy ships

The US Navy released video that shows Iranian naval vessels interacting in an “unsafe and unprofessional manner” with US Navy ships in the Persian Gulf, according to US Naval Forces Central Command.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ threatens to nuke Downing Street and White House as Russia releases satellite images of targets

VLADIMIR Putin's so-called Iron Doll has threatened to nuke Downing Street and the White House as Russia releases satellite images of its targets. In a chilling warning, TV propagandist Olga Skabeyeva shared pictures of "decision-making centres" in the West which could be blitzed by Russia in a nuclear strike - including the Nato headquarters in Brussels.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Moscow-appointed official in Russian-occupied Ukrainian city killed by car bomb

A car bomb has killed a Moscow-imposed official in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Kherson, which is occupied by Russian troops. According to preliminary information, the official who died after his car exploded on June 24 was Dmytro Savluchenko, who led the Directorate for Family, Youth, and Sports for the city’s so-called military and civilian administration established by the occupying forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

717K+
Followers
162K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy