Anaheim, CA

Angels' Kyle Barraclough: Loses 40-man spot

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Angels designated Barraclough for assignment Monday. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS LA

Angels interim manager Phi Nevin suspended 10 games for brawl

Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was suspended 10 games and Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker received a five-game ban from Major League Baseball for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl during the second inning of Sunday's game.Nevin and Winker were two of 12 players or coaches suspended between the teams, according to an MLB release Monday night.Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford received five games, Angels pitchers Ryan Tepera and Andrew Wantz were suspended for three, and Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez, Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias and major league interpreter Manny Del Campo received two games.Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon, who...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS DFW

Greinke sharp in 500th career start, Royals beat Rangers 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Zach Greinke allowed just one run on four hits in his 500th career start, helping the Kansas City Royals avoid a three-game sweep by beating the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Wednesday.Kansas City's Kyle Isbel provided the winning cushion with his second home run in as many games.Greinke (2-4) is the 48th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to start 500 games, and the only active pitcher to reach that milestone. He was understated as usual after the game, but did acknowledge the day's significance."Not many numbers I've been interested in, but I found out about...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Angels' Brandon Marsh: Good to go Wednesday

Marsh (knee) is starting in left field and batting seventh Wednesday against the White Sox, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Marsh exited Tuesday's contest with a bruised right knee, though it's apparently a minor issue since he's back in the lineup a day later. The 24-year-old went 3-for-4 during Monday's matchup with the White Sox, but he's otherwise hitless across his past seven games.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: On bench Wednesday

Vaughn isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Angels. Vaughn went just 1-for-18 with a double, two runs and two RBI in the last five games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the first time since June 8. Gavin Sheets is serving as the designated hitter while Leury Garcia starts in right field.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Carted off after collision

Alvarez was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets after he was involved in a collision with teammate Jeremy Pena in the outfield, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk before departing the contest. Alvarez appeared to absorb the brunt...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Clears protocols

McFarland (illness) was spotted in the Cardinals clubhouse Wednesday, suggesting that he's no longer symptomatic of COVID-19 and has cleared all protocols, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. McFarland remains on the COVID-19-related injured list and will likely need at least a few days to regain conditioning and ramp...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Kyle Barraclough
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Could move into short-side platoon

Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals. Chavis will take a seat for the Pirates' second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher, and he looks as though he may be in danger of moving into a short-side platoon role. The lefty-hitting Josh VanMeter will replace him at first base Wednesday, and the rehabbing Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) will be another candidate to poach playing time from Chavis against right-handed pitching once Tsutsugo comes off the injured list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Tyler Heineman sitting versus Washington Monday

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not include Tyler Heineman in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Heineman will sit out Monday's game while Michael Perez starts at catcher and bats ninth against the Nationals. Our models project 99 more plate appearances for Heineman this season, with 1 home...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Louis Head: Set to resume throwing

Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
MIAMI, FL
#The Angels
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Will get another start

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Tuesday that Keuchel will get another start, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. This news may have been expected, but Lovullo's comments suggest Keuchel is still in an audition phase. The left-hander made his Diamondbacks' debut last Sunday, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings. The 15 swinging strikes induced were more than he registered in any of his eight starts while with the White Sox. Keuchel will likely remain in the rotation going forward, particularly after Arizona placed starter Zach Davies on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He's expected to start Sunday in Colorado but could be moved up to take Davies' spot Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Takes seat Wednesday

Arcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia. Phil Gosselin will check in at the keystone for Arcia, who has taken over as a full-time starter at the position since Ozzie Albies fractured his foot June 13. Arcia had started in each of Atlanta's last eight games, going 5-for-30 with two runs and an RBI during that stretch.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Close to rehab assignment

DeGrom (shoulder) threw 27 pitches during live batting practice Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The live batting practice session was the third deGrom has thrown in just over a week, and he was able to increase his pitch count Wednesday from his previous two workouts. Mets manager Buck Showalter said that the team will meet Thursday to determine the right-hander's next steps, but the skipper indicated that deGrom is close to beginning a rehab assignment.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: On bench, could lose playing time

Daza is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Daza stayed in the lineup for Monday's 4-0 win while lefty Tyler Anderson was on the hill for the Dodgers, but the 28-year-old will be on the bench for the second game of the series, despite Los Angeles bringing another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) to the mound. The righty-hitting Daza should generally have a decent path to playing time versus lefties, but he'll likely struggle to find work against right-handed pitching now that Kris Bryant is back from the injured list. Moving forward, the Rockies are likely to use Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk as their primary options at the three outfield spots and designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Angels
MLB
Sports
Baseball
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Away for treatment

Acuna (foot) remained in Atlanta for treatment while his teammates travelled to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna left Saturday's game against the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his foot and will miss at least two games. While he avoided a fracture, his expected return date is unclear, and this latest report indicates that the issue is serious enough for him to remain home for extra treatment. Manager Brian Snitker indicated his star outfielder could be back with his teammates as soon as Wednesday, however.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kevin Padlo: Sent down Wednesday

Padlo was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Padlo started in just two games during his time on the Mariners' active roster, and he'll head to the minors after Seattle traded for Carlos Santana on Monday. Over 42 games at the Triple-A level this year, the 25-year-old has slashed .240/.329/.487 with 10 homers, 26 runs, 25 RBI and seven stolen bases.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ryan Weber: Contract selected by Yankees

Weber's contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday. Weber rejoined the Yankees on a minor-league deal last week and tossed 3.1 scoreless innings at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. He allowed a run on two hits and no walks while striking out one in 3.2 innings during his first big-league appearance of the season and should serve as a low-leverage reliever now that he's back on the active roster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Slugs 22nd homer

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta. His seventh-inning blast off Dylan Lee tied the game at 3-3, but it was the last gasp from the Phillies' offense. Schwarber has gone yard six times in the last 12 games to give him 22 homers on the year, and the hot streak has raised his slash line to .220/.344/.511.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

