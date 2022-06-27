ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Doubles in return

Pena went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored Sunday against the Yankees. Pena was...

FanSided

Deep Dive: 3 stats that prove Astros are the Yankees kryptonite

The Astros and Yankees split their epic series in the Bronx over the weekend, but Houston proved the Bronx Bombers are beatable, even in New York. After Thursday’s Aaron Judge walk-off it appeared the Yankees might sweep the Astros as they continued to roll through their schedule. The Yankees came into the series 51-18 on the season, had won fourteen straight at Yankee Stadium and there was talk about the greatest team of all time and breaking the Mariners 2001 record of 116 wins.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Leaves after collision with Alvarez

Pena was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets in the eighth inning after he was involved in a collision in the outfield with teammate Yordan Alvarez, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 1-for-4 before departing from the contest. Both players were shaken up in the incident,...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

James Harden contract: 76ers star declines $47.3M option for 2022-23, reportedly will sign new deal with team

James Harden will be continuing his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. On Wednesday, the veteran guard opted out of his $47.3 million player option for the 2022-23 season, but he's expected to sign a new contract with the Sixers once free agency begins, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. By opting out of his player option, Harden gives the Sixers more financial flexibility to help improve the rest of the roster this summer around hiim and MVP runner-up Joel Embiid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Could move into short-side platoon

Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals. Chavis will take a seat for the Pirates' second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher, and he looks as though he may be in danger of moving into a short-side platoon role. The lefty-hitting Josh VanMeter will replace him at first base Wednesday, and the rehabbing Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) will be another candidate to poach playing time from Chavis against right-handed pitching once Tsutsugo comes off the injured list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Brandon Marsh: Good to go Wednesday

Marsh (knee) is starting in left field and batting seventh Wednesday against the White Sox, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Marsh exited Tuesday's contest with a bruised right knee, though it's apparently a minor issue since he's back in the lineup a day later. The 24-year-old went 3-for-4 during Monday's matchup with the White Sox, but he's otherwise hitless across his past seven games.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Clears protocols

McFarland (illness) was spotted in the Cardinals clubhouse Wednesday, suggesting that he's no longer symptomatic of COVID-19 and has cleared all protocols, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. McFarland remains on the COVID-19-related injured list and will likely need at least a few days to regain conditioning and ramp...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: On bench Wednesday

Vaughn isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Angels. Vaughn went just 1-for-18 with a double, two runs and two RBI in the last five games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the first time since June 8. Gavin Sheets is serving as the designated hitter while Leury Garcia starts in right field.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Close to rehab assignment

DeGrom (shoulder) threw 27 pitches during live batting practice Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The live batting practice session was the third deGrom has thrown in just over a week, and he was able to increase his pitch count Wednesday from his previous two workouts. Mets manager Buck Showalter said that the team will meet Thursday to determine the right-hander's next steps, but the skipper indicated that deGrom is close to beginning a rehab assignment.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Will get another start

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Tuesday that Keuchel will get another start, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. This news may have been expected, but Lovullo's comments suggest Keuchel is still in an audition phase. The left-hander made his Diamondbacks' debut last Sunday, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings. The 15 swinging strikes induced were more than he registered in any of his eight starts while with the White Sox. Keuchel will likely remain in the rotation going forward, particularly after Arizona placed starter Zach Davies on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He's expected to start Sunday in Colorado but could be moved up to take Davies' spot Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Takes seat Wednesday

Arcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia. Phil Gosselin will check in at the keystone for Arcia, who has taken over as a full-time starter at the position since Ozzie Albies fractured his foot June 13. Arcia had started in each of Atlanta's last eight games, going 5-for-30 with two runs and an RBI during that stretch.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Big game in return

Moncada went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Angels. Moncada made his return from the injured list Tuesday and appeared in his 30th game of the season. He delivered a two-RBI double in the eighth inning, marking only his seventh extra-base hit across 118 plate appearances on the campaign. Moncada is hitting a disastrous .189/.237/.306, but he should improve those marks if he can remain on the field more consistently across the second half of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kevin Padlo: Sent down Wednesday

Padlo was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Padlo started in just two games during his time on the Mariners' active roster, and he'll head to the minors after Seattle traded for Carlos Santana on Monday. Over 42 games at the Triple-A level this year, the 25-year-old has slashed .240/.329/.487 with 10 homers, 26 runs, 25 RBI and seven stolen bases.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' David Bednar: Expected to avoid IL

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Bednar (back) won't be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game in Washington but is expected to avoid a stint on the injured list, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Bednar hasn't pitched since Saturday on account of a sore lower back,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ryan Weber: Contract selected by Yankees

Weber's contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday. Weber rejoined the Yankees on a minor-league deal last week and tossed 3.1 scoreless innings at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. He allowed a run on two hits and no walks while striking out one in 3.2 innings during his first big-league appearance of the season and should serve as a low-leverage reliever now that he's back on the active roster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: May move into short side of platoon

Davis is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays. Kolten Wong's (calf) return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday looks as though it may indirectly bump Davis into a short-side platoon role. With Wong set to handle an everyday role at second base, the versatile Jace Peterson no longer has a regular spot in the infield, so he'll occupy right field in Tuesday's game. As a left-handed hitter, Peterson projects to handle the larger side of a platoon in the outfield with the right-handed Davis, who is out of the lineup while righty Shane Baz takes the hill for Tampa Bay. Davis started in each of the previous four games, going 3-for-14 with two walks, a stolen base, a run and an RBI.
MILWAUKEE, WI

