ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rams' Raymond Calais: Able to practice during offseason

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Calais (foot) participated in the Rams' offseason practices, Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield addresses possible return to Browns if Deshaun Watson is suspended for 2022 season

All signs point to new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson being suspended for most, if not all, of the 2022 NFL season after facing allegations of sexual assault or misconduct from 24 different women this offseason. So what about the old Browns QB? Baker Mayfield has already repeatedly wished Cleveland farewell in anticipation of a trade elsewhere, but the former No. 1 overall pick was asked Tuesday whether he'd return in the event Watson is banned for the entire season. His response? Unlikely.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Cade Otton 'best option' for Buccaneers No. 1 tight end

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fourth-round rookie tight end Cade Otton is the "best option" to be the team's No. 1 tight end this season, writes Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Smith says the Buccaneers may not have a clear No. 1 tight end following Rob Gronkowski's retirement last week, but that "there is the potential for [Otton] to be the one tight end the Buccaneers keep on the field most often." The fourth-round pick hasn't practiced with the Buccaneers yet as he continues to recover from November ankle surgery, but Otton will be eight months removed from the procedure by the start of training camp. Shane Vereen of SiriusXM -- who covered Otton as a TV analyst in college and played with Tom Brady on the New England Patriots for four years -- expects Otton to be "one of the top rookie pass catchers" in 2022. "He is that good. He was a great college tight end," Vereen writes. "And I think he has the smarts to get on the same page in a Tom Brady offense. I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people.” Cameron Brate could wind up remaining second on the depth chart if Otton lives up to Smith and Vereen's expectations.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

John Elway turns 62: Here are five fast facts about Broncos' Hall of Fame quarterback

The 1983 NFL draft produced arguably the greatest quarterback class in league history. The headliners from that group include Dan Marino, Jim Kelly and John Elway. All three quarterbacks led their teams to Super Bowls, were multiple Pro Bowlers and eventual Pro Football Hall of Famers. Marino retired as the NFL's all-time leading passer. Kelly is the only quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to four consecutive Super Bowls. Elway helped lead the Broncos to five Super Bowls and two world titles.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Cowboys' T.J. Vasher: Takes part in offseason programs

Vasher (knee) participated in OTAs and minicamp, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Vasher joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech last year, but he missed the season due to a meniscus injury suffered in college. Vasher was able to shine during practice, something he'll work to continue to do in training camp as he tries to earn a spot on the Cowboys' 2022 roster.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Lions' Romeo Okwara: Not expected back until mid-season

Defensive line coach Todd Wash said that Okwara (Achilles) is expected to be ready in the middle of the season, Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reports. A mid-season return would be more than a month past the anniversary of Okwara's surgery to repair a torn Achilles. While it has seemed possible that it wouldn't take that long for the 27-year-old to return to game shape, it does not sound as if the Lions' coaching staff will be rushing him back on the field. It thus seems possible that Okwara will spend both training camp and the first part of the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Meanwhile, look for Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris to take on large, early-season roles at defensive end.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Athletic
Yardbarker

NFL Rumors: Alvin Kamara Suspension, Jimmy Garoppolo

In this edition of NFL rumors, we look at the possible suspension for Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Jimmy Garoppolo‘s trade market. Welcome to the midweek edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. The month of June is nearly complete which means NFL training camps begin in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Patriots' Anfernee Jennings: Participating in offseason workouts

Jennings (undisclosed) participated in OTAs and minicamp after spending the entire 2021 campaign on injured reserve, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports. Jennings recorded 14 appearances as a rookie and notched 20 tackles and one quarterback hit. The 2020 third-round pick started the 2021 campaign on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury and was never activated. However, he appears healthy this offseason and will likely compete for a sizable role in 2022 after New England lost Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Ranking NFL's top 10 linebackers entering 2022: New No. 1 as Bobby Wagner finally dethroned

The linebacker position in the game of football is one of the most important. These athletes are called upon to be run-stuffing defensive linemen on some downs, and hybrid cornerbacks on others. The strongest players are experts at open-field takedowns and make it hard for quarterbacks to feel comfortable throwing toward the middle of the field.
NFL
Yardbarker

Nakobe Dean has a lot in common with a former Eagles linebacker

A few years ago, the Philadelphia Eagles took a third-round flyer on a linebacker out of Texas. Injuries overshadowed his excellent collegiate play and he dropped down into the lap of Howie Roseman who snatched him without hesitation. History may well repeat itself with the selection of Nakobe Dean. Nakobe...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Long Island to fire coach Derek Kellogg, hire G League Ignite director Rod Strickland to lead Sharks

Long Island University is firing coach Derek Kellogg after five seasons and replacing him with G League Ignite program manager Rod Strickland, according to 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein. Strickland is a native of the Bronx and former 1988 first-round draft pick of the New York Knicks. He worked as an assistant at South Florida from 2014 to 2017 before helping spearhead Ignite in its early stages over the past three years.
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Takes batting practice Monday

Lewis (concussion) took batting practice ahead of Monday's game against the Orioles, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Lewis has been ramping up his baseball activities since mid-June, and his participation in batting practice Monday is certainly an encouraging sign. It's not yet clear when the Mariners expect the 26-year-old to return or whether he'll require a rehab assignment prior to being activated.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Brandon Marsh: Good to go Wednesday

Marsh (knee) is starting in left field and batting seventh Wednesday against the White Sox, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Marsh exited Tuesday's contest with a bruised right knee, though it's apparently a minor issue since he's back in the lineup a day later. The 24-year-old went 3-for-4 during Monday's matchup with the White Sox, but he's otherwise hitless across his past seven games.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy