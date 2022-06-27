Rams' Leonard Floyd: Returns to practice during minicamp

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said that the team is doing well to progressively learn their offensive and defensive systems. “It’s going to be never-ending,” Hackett said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s official site. “No matter how many years you go, you’re always going to be developing and getting better. For us, the guys are having fun, the guys are getting after it and they’re competing, which is the most important thing. When it comes to understanding the systems and understanding the reasons why we’re doing the plays, all those things will always grow every day. They’re all doing a fine job and they’re all working so hard. I appreciate that from all of them.”

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO