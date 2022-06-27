ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Leonard Floyd: Returns to practice during minicamp

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Floyd (ankle) returned to football activities during the Rams' minicamp practices, Jordan Rodrique of...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield addresses possible return to Browns if Deshaun Watson is suspended for 2022 season

All signs point to new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson being suspended for most, if not all, of the 2022 NFL season after facing allegations of sexual assault or misconduct from 24 different women this offseason. So what about the old Browns QB? Baker Mayfield has already repeatedly wished Cleveland farewell in anticipation of a trade elsewhere, but the former No. 1 overall pick was asked Tuesday whether he'd return in the event Watson is banned for the entire season. His response? Unlikely.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Ronald Jones, Ravens

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said that the team is doing well to progressively learn their offensive and defensive systems. “It’s going to be never-ending,” Hackett said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s official site. “No matter how many years you go, you’re always going to be developing and getting better. For us, the guys are having fun, the guys are getting after it and they’re competing, which is the most important thing. When it comes to understanding the systems and understanding the reasons why we’re doing the plays, all those things will always grow every day. They’re all doing a fine job and they’re all working so hard. I appreciate that from all of them.”
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

James Harden contract: 76ers star declines $47.3M option for 2022-23, reportedly will sign new deal with team

James Harden will be continuing his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. On Wednesday, the veteran guard opted out of his $47.3 million player option for the 2022-23 season, but he's expected to sign a new contract with the Sixers once free agency begins, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. By opting out of his player option, Harden gives the Sixers more financial flexibility to help improve the rest of the roster this summer around hiim and MVP runner-up Joel Embiid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Packers.com

Quay Walker has fit right in with Packers' inside linebackers

GREEN BAY – Like most Packers fans, Quay Walker stood in awe of De'Vondre Campbell's breakthrough season. After waiting for the right opportunity, Campbell put the NFL on notice in 2021 while leading Green Bay's defense with 145 tackles and earning his first All-Pro recognition. A native of Cordele,...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Titans' Greg Mabin: Returns to practice

Mabin was an active participant during the Titans' second day of minicamp earlier this June, Mike Moraitis of USA Today reports. Mabin missed practice earlier in minicamp due to an undisclosed injury, but he appears to be healthy once again after working at cornerback during seven-on-seven drills. The 28-year-old re-signed with Tennessee in May and likely will compete for a roster spot during the team's training camp later this offseason.
NFL
CBS Sports

John Elway turns 62: Here are five fast facts about Broncos' Hall of Fame quarterback

The 1983 NFL draft produced arguably the greatest quarterback class in league history. The headliners from that group include Dan Marino, Jim Kelly and John Elway. All three quarterbacks led their teams to Super Bowls, were multiple Pro Bowlers and eventual Pro Football Hall of Famers. Marino retired as the NFL's all-time leading passer. Kelly is the only quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to four consecutive Super Bowls. Elway helped lead the Broncos to five Super Bowls and two world titles.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Ranking NFL's top 10 linebackers entering 2022: New No. 1 as Bobby Wagner finally dethroned

The linebacker position in the game of football is one of the most important. These athletes are called upon to be run-stuffing defensive linemen on some downs, and hybrid cornerbacks on others. The strongest players are experts at open-field takedowns and make it hard for quarterbacks to feel comfortable throwing toward the middle of the field.
NFL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Lions' Romeo Okwara: Not expected back until mid-season

Defensive line coach Todd Wash said that Okwara (Achilles) is expected to be ready in the middle of the season, Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reports. A mid-season return would be more than a month past the anniversary of Okwara's surgery to repair a torn Achilles. While it has seemed possible that it wouldn't take that long for the 27-year-old to return to game shape, it does not sound as if the Lions' coaching staff will be rushing him back on the field. It thus seems possible that Okwara will spend both training camp and the first part of the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Meanwhile, look for Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris to take on large, early-season roles at defensive end.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Wizards' Will Barton: Headed to Washington via trade

Barton was traded to the Wizards from the Nuggets on Wednesday, along with Monte Morris, in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Nuggets are looking to duck the luxury tax line to begin the 2022-23 season, so it looks as though Barton is...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star WR Cam Williams to make college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

A coveted wide receiver from the Class of 2024 will make his college commitment live Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. That's when Cam Williams will announce his decision from a group of finalists that includes Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Williams is considered a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 111 overall prospect in the class by the 247Sports Composite. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
NOTRE DAME, IN
CBS Sports

Rams' Tutu Atwell: Improved during minicamp

Atwell (shoulder) participated in June minicamp and managed to earn praise from teammates Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, ESPN.com reports. Atwell, a 2021 second-round pick, had his rookie campaign limited to just eight appearances before having to undergo shoulder surgery. Since the undersized wideout's return to the practice field this offseason, though, Stafford noted that "everything" Atwell does appears "much more intentional." As a rookie, Atwell handled a key role on special teams and as a kick returner, but he was limited to just 10 offensive snaps. Though Kupp, Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson are cemented as the Rams' top wideout trio, Atwell could earn more chances to contribute in four-wide sets Year 2.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Clears protocols

McFarland (illness) was spotted in the Cardinals clubhouse Wednesday, suggesting that he's no longer symptomatic of COVID-19 and has cleared all protocols, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. McFarland remains on the COVID-19-related injured list and will likely need at least a few days to regain conditioning and ramp...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Brandon Marsh: Good to go Wednesday

Marsh (knee) is starting in left field and batting seventh Wednesday against the White Sox, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Marsh exited Tuesday's contest with a bruised right knee, though it's apparently a minor issue since he's back in the lineup a day later. The 24-year-old went 3-for-4 during Monday's matchup with the White Sox, but he's otherwise hitless across his past seven games.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: On bench Wednesday

Vaughn isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Angels. Vaughn went just 1-for-18 with a double, two runs and two RBI in the last five games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the first time since June 8. Gavin Sheets is serving as the designated hitter while Leury Garcia starts in right field.
CHICAGO, IL

