Grain farmers affected by Kentucky tornadoes to get relief

Farmers in western Kentucky will get some relief after a grain elevator was damaged by deadly tornadoes in December.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that up to $3.25 million will help farmers continue to grow and process grains. Funds are from the Team West Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Tornadoes last Dec. 10 and 11 devastated parts of western Kentucky and killed 81 people in the state. Thousands found shelter with relatives and friends, or in emergency facilities, hotels and state parks.

The Graves County Grain Assistance Program was established after a group concerned about potential loss of crop yield contacted Beshear, he said.

"This money will not only alleviate stress for local farmers due to the loss of Mayfield's grain elevator, it also will help get grain to facilities that can process the produce and keep the supply chain moving," Beshear said Thursday.

Mayfield Grain Co. stores over 6.5 million bushels of grain at full capacity, but grain supplies across the state have been backed up as a result of damage the company sustained, Beshear's office said in a news release.

More information about the program is available at teamwkyrelieffundapp.ky.gov/grainassistance .