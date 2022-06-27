ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dario's closing after 16 years in Dundee

By Danielle Meadows
 2 days ago
Another local restaurant is closing its doors for good.

According to the restaurant's newsletter, Dario's on Underwood Avenue will say goodbye this fall after 16 years in the Dundee area.

Restaurant owners say they are not renewing their lease and plan to focus on their other restaurant, Avoli Osteria.

An exact closing date is not yet set, but the owners say it will be sometime in the beginning of October.

3 News Now contributor Dan Hoppen shared the news on Twitter.

