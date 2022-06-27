Florida woman found dead inside Kent County hotel room identified

A Florida woman who was found dead inside a Kent County hotel room after deputies were called to investigative reports of five people found unresponsive has been identified.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a hotel in the 5400 block of 28th Street SE on June 20.

When deputies arrived, they found five people unresponsive due to a drug overdose.

Deputies administrated Naloxone to all five people and CPR was performed on two of the individuals.

The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Brittney Moore, from West Palm Beach, Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four others were taken to the hospital for treatment and are now in stable condition.

Deputies are still waiting for the medical examiner’s report, but say preliminary findings point to this being a drug overdose-related event.

According to the sheriff’s office, several of the people involved were from out of town and were in the area on business.

Detectives are now working to determine what led up to the event, but say no foul play is suspected other than the use of illicit drugs.

If you have information that could help investigators, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125 or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345

