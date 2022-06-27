Lithuania Targeted by Massive Russian Cyberattack Over Transit Blockade

At least 13 people have died and more than 50 people were injured after a missile hit a crowded shopping centre in Ukraine.Poltava region’s governor Dmytro Lunin gave updates to the death toll for the mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk.But scores of people are feared to have been killed in the missile attack that Ukraine blamed Russia for.President Volodymyr Zelensky that more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack.He said: “It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims.” Footage posted on social media showed a large fire and smoke...

