Roosevelt, NY

LI mom charged with DWI after kids hurt in crash with truck

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKw75_0gNXx5WU00

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- A Long Island mother was charged with drunken driving after a crash left her two young children injured Sunday night, police said.

A Mercedes-Benz collided with a parked tow truck around 9:25 p.m. at the Babylon Turnpike and Cumberland Avenue in Roosevelt, according to Nassau County police.

Officers responding to the crash found the Mercedes' driver, 31-year-old Sheila Jadick, holding a 4-year-old girl, who was bleeding from a laceration to her forehead, police said.

A 3-year-old boy was standing beside them and didn’t have any visible signs of injury.

The girl and boy are Jadick’s daughter and son, according to Newsday .

A Nassau County medic transported the two children to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. They were later released into the custody of a family member.

Jadick, of Westbury, was taken into custody and then to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Police later charged Jadick with two counts of DWI under Leandra's Law, one count of DWI and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Leandra's Law makes it a felony to drive drunk with a child under 16 years old.

