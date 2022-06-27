ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Raymour & Flanigan buys its spot at Whitehall Mall for $7.5 million as troubled shopping center’s saga continues

By Evan Jones, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture has purchased its own building at Whitehall Mall.

Lehigh County real estate records indicate that the building, which is detached from the main structure, was sold by Whitemak Associates and KI-Whitemak Associates, affiliates of Washington Prime Group, to Whitehall Mall Outparcel LLC for $7.5 million .

Whitehall Mall Outparcel is listed with the same mailing address as Raymour & Flanigan’s headquarters in Liverpool, New York.

The deal was finalized on May 27.

The parcel at 1937 MacArthur Road is just over 4 acres and includes the 61,000 square-foot building and the parking lot in front. Before the furniture store took it over in 2012, the building housed a Borders bookstore and Famous Footwear.

Whitehall Mall, which opened in 1966, has been going through changes in recent years after reporting a 99.5% occupation rate as recently as 2018.

Its Sears anchor closed in 2020 . Later that year, arts-and-crafts chain Michaels moved across the street to Lehigh Valley Mall and Old Country Buffet shut down.

Most recently, PA Fitness Whitehall, a bi-level facility featuring a variety of cardio and weight training equipment along with group fitness classes, closed in January .

Washington Prime Group, the real estate investment trust that owns Whitehall Mall, submitted a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in June 2021 saying the coronavirus pandemic made the move necessary.

Other anchor tenants that remain include Bed Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby and Kohl’s.

Morning Call reporter Evan Jones can be reached at ejones@mcall.com .

