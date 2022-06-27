ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Seafood restaurant to open third location in Brookhaven

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 2 days ago
A high-end seafood restaurant has announced plans to open a third Atlanta area location in Brookhaven in 2023.

C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar is expected to open its new location in a complex called Porter on Peachtree at 3930 Peachtree Road next year, according to a press release. C&S Restaurant Group opened its first C&S location in Vinings in 2007, then opened another location in Sandy Springs in 2020. The company also has a New Orleans-style seafood concept, Hugo’s Oyster Bar, in Roswell.

“We are really looking forward to expanding the brand to Brookhaven, which will serve as our third location for C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar,” said C&S Restaurant Group Co-owner Rich Clark in the press release. “I could not be more proud to stand alongside this growing team, serve the community and reveal the new space to all of the excited guests that have followed us through the years.”

According to the press release, the menu for the Brookhaven location will closely resemble the Sandy Springs menu, but will add new dishes from Executive Chef Tony Manns. Manns has worked in many restaurants around the area, including Little Alley Steak and Chops Lobster Bar.

The Brookhaven location is expected to feature a greenspace and patio for diners.

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

