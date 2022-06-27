ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Decobie Durant joins The Pivot to discuss Rams rookie season

By Symone Stanley
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDmRT_0gNXwvMW00

Decobie Durant recently joins The Pivot Podcast to discuss his rookie season with the LA Rams. The Pivot Podcast is hosted by three retired NFL players including Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor.

The guys touched on an array of topics. When asked on if he felt like he was picked too low in the 2022 NFL Draft, Durant kept it real.

“I didn’t even think I was going to go in the fourth round I thought I was going to be fifth or sixth,” He explained. “I wrote down all the corners that went before me. But you know, coming from South Carolina State and just hearing what the media was saying, I did not have my mind set on the first two days.”

The hosts asked Decobie Durant if he felt any pressure joining the Super Bowl defending champion LA Rams and joining a locker room that contains the league’s best in Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp.

“Coming from South Carolina State, I know all the odds are against me,” Durant explained. “A lot of people have something to say like I ‘haven’t played against elite talent every Saturday’. I have to build that trust with the coaching staff and my teammates. Trusting that if they throw me out there with Jalen Ramsey and I am at the nickel position that he can trust me. I am a rookie so of course they are going to target me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdeYs_0gNXwvMW00

Jalen Ramsey is arguably the league’s best defensive back and now Durant has the opportunity to learn from him.

“I didn’t even have to go up to him, he came up to me,” Durant said. “He took me under his wing. Now day by day we go through walk throughs. I am trying to learn everything possible. “

Not only does the SC State product get to learn from the league’s best defensive back, but he also has reigning Super Bowl MVP and one of the best wider receivers in Cooper Kupp on his team as well. The Pivot hosts asked Durant if he has faced Kupp in practice yet.

“That is only going to make me better,” Decobie Durant boasted. “There are a lot of guys in the receiver core that are going to help me whenever the game time comes. So there is no need to hide. I’m not ducking any action.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mn0gf_0gNXwvMW00
Durant practices for the Rams. (Photo courtesy LA Rams)

Durant’s fierce mindset was definitely on display on the podcast. He let the listeners know that he is ready for his moment.

“Whenever my name gets called, lord forbid someone gets hurt, they are going to depend on me,” Durant said. “They drafted me for a reason. So I am attacking it everyday like it is my last.”

The post Decobie Durant joins The Pivot to discuss Rams rookie season appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Clear Favorite Emerging For Steelers' Starting Quarterback Job

It doesn't look like Kenny Pickett will be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback to start the 2022-23 season. Pickett worked exclusively with the third-team offense during OTAs and minicamp, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. Mitch Trubisky likely worked with the starters during those sessions and has been seen as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
brownsnation.com

NFL Fans React To Latest Deshaun Watson Rumors

Fans across the NFL are waiting for the announcement of a potential suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. He continues to face allegations of sexual assault and misconduct by various women. Starting Tuesday, we may start to get some answers to how long the quarterback will be sidelined. Reports...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Channing Crowder
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Still Interested In Significant Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are still reportedly interested in a prominent player from the Indiana Pacers. Per Matt Moore of Action Network, the Lakers remain interested in Buddy Hield after trying to trade for him last year. “As Indiana continues to take calls for Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina State#Super Bowl Mvp#American Football#Rams Rookie Season#La Rams
Yardbarker

Triple Threat: Raiders Pass Catchers Will Unleash Versatility On Defense

The pass-catching trio of Waller, Adams, and Renfrow should light up the scoreboard for the Raiders. Although WAR is most known by baseball fans as “Wins Above Replacement”, the acronym could be familiarized amongst Raiders fans. For Raiders fans, WAR could stand for (Darren) Waller, (Davante) Adams, and (Hunter) Renfrow, which has shaped up to be one of the most dangerous offensive trios in the league.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Raiders Free Agency: Las Vegas Isn’t Done Says Former NFL GM

The Las Vegas Raiders have been relatively quiet this offseason once their major moves were done. Many fans were clamoring for James Bradberry, but another team swooped him up as soon as he became available. As far as the Raiders go, they’ve stood their ground as they appear to be happy with their roster. However, one former NFL executive believes there’s more to that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Shaq Has Brutally Honest Admission On Today's NBA Contracts

Shaquille O'Neal conceded that some criticism of current NBA players boils down to bitterness over their bigger checks. When firing back at Shaq's Inside The NBA colleague last week, Kevin Durant said Charles Barkley and other "hatin old head" players-turned-analysts "can’t accept that we making more bread than them." O'Neal isn't denying that claim.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers resurrecting pursuit of failed trade target?

The Los Angeles Lakers may be trying to reverse a recent goof-up. Matt Moore of The Action Network reports Wednesday that the Lakers have circled back to targeting a trade for Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield. The Lakers were on the verge of landing Hield, then with the Sacramento Kings, last summer. But they had a last-minute change of heart and redirected the assets that would have been used to acquire Hield to trade for former MVP Russell Westbrook instead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy