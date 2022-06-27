More than 80 prosecutors won't enforce abortion bans

Elected prosecutors across the country are pledging not to prosecute people who seek or provide abortion care.

In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 88 elected prosecutors and district attorneys have committed to using their "well-established discretion" and refusing to prosecute those who seek, assist in or provide abortions.

The move comes as more than half of all U.S. states are expected to end or restrict legal access to abortions, The Washington Post reported.

In a joint statement issued Friday, the prosecutors called the criminalization of abortion care "a mockery of justice."

"Not all of us agree on a personal or moral level on the issue of abortion. But we stand together in our firm belief that prosecutors have a responsibility to refrain from using limited criminal legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions," the statement says. "Criminalizing and prosecuting individuals who seek or provide abortion care makes a mockery of justice; prosecutors should not be part of that."

The statement goes on to say that prosecuting personal healthcare decisions runs counter to their obligation to pursue justice and promote public safety.

"Criminalizing abortion will not end abortion; it will simply end safe abortions, forcing the most vulnerable among us — as well as medical providers — to make impossible decisions," the statement says. "Our legislatures may decide to criminalize personal healthcare decisions, but we remain obligated to prosecute only those cases that serve the interests of justice and the people."

The statement also emphasizes how abortion bans disproportionately harm victims of sexual abuse, rape, incest, human trafficking and domestic violence, and that many anti-abortion laws either do not provide exceptions for victims of sexual violence or force survivors to choose between reporting their assault or carrying an unwanted pregnancy to term.

The elected prosecutors collectively represent over 90.5 million people from 29 states, including over 28.5 million from 12 states where abortion is now banned or likely to be banned, according to organization Fair and Just Prosecution , which issued the statement.

The signatories include Attorneys General Joshua R. Diamond (Vermont), Keith Ellison (Minnesota), Maura Healey (Massachusetts), Dana Nessel (Michigan), Karl Racine (District of Columbia) and Phil Weiser (Colorado). Elected prosecutors from states with trigger laws or laws banning abortion include Wesley Bell (St. Louis County, Mo.), Danny Carr (Jefferson County, Ala.), John T. Chisholm (Milwaukee County, Wis.), Shameca Collins (6th Judicial District, Miss.), John Creuzot (Dallas County, Texas), Glenn Funk (Nashville, Tenn.), José Garza (Travis County, Texas), Joe Gonzales (Bexar County, Texas), Mark Gonzalez (Nueces County, Texas), David Leyton (Genesee County, Mich.), Karen McDonald (Oakland County, Mich.), Brian Middleton (Fort Bend County, Texas), Jody Owens (Hinds County, Miss.), Daniella Shorter (22nd Judicial District, Miss.), and Jason Williams (Orleans Parish, La.).