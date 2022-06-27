Big Time Rush reveals how the influence of ABBA and Daft Punk helped them evolve

Big Time Rush joined a recent episode of the Kyle Meredith With… podcast to fill fans in on everything from reuniting, reinventing old songs, the Forever Tour and of course, new music.

The group has had a year full of new music which kicked off in February 2022 with the release of their first song since 2013 titled, “Not Giving You Up.” The group discussed the creation of the track which has gained lots of attention for its references to ABBA , Daft Punk and more.

“We really wanted to build out some major choruses that had like, sprawling harmonies,” the group shared. “The baseline started that song. The baseline was so powerful and we just kind of pulled from things that we had listened to [in the past]. There’s some ABBA there’s some Bee Gees , there’s Daft Punk, we just wanted it to be fun and really showcase the entire band’s vocal abilities.”

Since the release of “Not Giving You Up,” the band has also revealed a new single, “Fall,” which released just a couple weeks ago. They are also set to release another track “Honey” on June 30.

Hear more about BTR 's reunion, what they have planned for their upcoming tour and more on the fresh episode of Kyle Meredith With…

