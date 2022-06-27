Limited time offer! The Humane Society wants your pets safe especially during the 4th of July

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - To encourage more pet parents to microchip their pets, the Humane Society of Imperial County is lowering its microchip fee from $25 to just $15 until July 9.

Devon Apodaca, Humane Society of Imperial County Executive Director, says more pets go missing on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year, so getting your pet microchipped will help you quickly find your furry friend.

He says collars with name tags are very helpful but can sometimes fall. Microchipping is a permanent form of pet identification.

The Humane Society of Imperial County is also still impacted. On June 16, Apodaca took 28 dogs out of the shelter and into foster homes in Los Angeles.

He says the sad part is not a single kennel opened up after those 28 dogs left.

"We had to convert a cat room into a puppy and small dog room and the majority of those dogs and puppies were in that room. Dogs and puppies in crates, stacked on crates, stacked on crates. That room still has some small dogs and puppies in crates," says Apodaca. "This is how full shelters all over Southern California are, and this isn't how things should be."

No appointment is needed to get your pet microchipped. Just stop by their office on business hours. Tuesday through Friday from 2:00-6:00 pm and Saturday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Office is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The post Humane Society of Imperial County reducing microchip fee for pets appeared first on KYMA .