Bronx, NY

Lil Tjay Rumored To Be Paralyzed After Shooting Incident

By D.L. Chandler
 2 days ago

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

Lil Tjay , a popular rapper out of the Bronx, was the victim of a shooting and attempted robbery that hospitalized him and an associate. While some reports say that the New York star is on the mend, rumors are persisting that Tjay is paralyzed but the chatter cannot be confirmed.

Lil Tjay Paralyzed?

Lil Tjay, 21, was targeted in a shooting on June 22 in Edgewater, N.J. along with associate Antoine Byrd, 22. Tjay, real name Tione Merritt, underwent emergency surgery after reportedly getting shot several times with some reports stating he was shot in the back twice lending momentum to the rumors. Initial reports stated that Tjay was reportedly unconscious and little has been offered from the rapper’s management team or label.

Two men who accompanied Tjay in Edgewater returned fire at the shooter, who fled the scene with injuries. Police later arrested Mohamed Konate, 27, charging him with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree armed robbery, and multiple weapons charges.

As a member of XXL’s 2020 Freshmen, Tjay proved to be a charting artist with a penchant for catchy hooks and a sing-song delivery that drew comparisons to fellow New York melodic rapper, A Boogie With Da Hoodie. Citing Drake and Meek Mill as influences, Tjay connected with his Philadelphia idol early this year during a number of Super Bowl festivities. Tjay released his platinum-selling debut album True 2 Myself in 2020 and released the gold-selling Destined 2 Win in April 2021.

As this story develops, we’ll return to share details as we receive them.

Photo: Getty

City
Edgewater, NJ
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
