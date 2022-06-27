AG Tong urges Congress to protect kids from accidental THC ingestion

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC) - Connecticut Attorney General William Tong joined 22 other states' attorneys in signing a joint letter urging congress to protect children from accidental ingestion of copycat edible THC products.

Copycat edibles are often sold in packaging that resembles brand name snacks such as Oreos, Cheetos, or Nerds, but with slightly altered names such as Stoney Patch Kids.

According to Tong, the lookalike edibles may contain highly concentrated doses of THC, and their similar packaging and names make them easy for children to mistake for their conventional namesakes.

Connecticut law limits an adult serving of THC edibles to containing no more than five milligrams of THC. But some of the copycat cannabis products contain five to six times that amount, said Tong. Since 2020, the Connecticut Poison Control Center has reported 189 cases of illness from marijuana edible ingestion in children under 19 years old.

The letter signed by Tong and the other Attorneys General urges congress to immediately enact legislation authorizing trademark holders of well-known and trusted consumer packaged goods to hold accountable those malicious actors who are marketing illicit copycat THC edibles to children.

