ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Rhode Island cop put on leave for allegedly punching Senate opponent at abortion protest

By Colin Martin
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VCcju_0gNXwXNC00

An off-duty Rhode Island police officer was arrested on Saturday and placed on leave after allegedly punching a woman at an abortion protest, according to multiple sources.

Jeann Lugo, a 35-year-old Providence police patrolman, who was running for Senate, was arrested on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct, according to state police .

Jennifer Rourke, a Democratic state Senate candidate, tweeted a video on Saturday morning, claiming that Lugo, her opponent, attacked her. Rourke gave a speech on Friday outside of the state house in Providence on Friday following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case that overturns abortion rights established by Roe v. Wade.

Rourke told CNN that she was trying to deescalate a situation between others at the protest when she got hit in the face. The video shows an altercation ongoing, and Rourke steps in to help, but was hit right away.

"I'm a reproductive rights organizer & State Senate candidate," Rourke tweeted. "Last night, after speaking at our Roe rally, my Republican opponent – a police officer – violently attacked me.

"This is what it is to be a Black woman running for office. I won't give up."

According to the state police news release, Lugo turned himself in, was arraigned, and then released.

Providence Police Department released a statement on Twitter on Saturday morning to announce a criminal investigation into the incident, and said that Lugo was "placed on administrative leave w/pay this morning, pending a criminal investigation and administrative review."

A campaign spokesman for Rourke told CNBC that she went to a hospital in Rhode Island for a CT scan on Saturday following the incident.

"She said she was doing OK but was experiencing a lot of tenderness in her face and ringing in her ears," the Associated Press noted.

Rourke said in a phone interview with The Boston Globe on Saturday that she was "hit multiple times." She added that the two had never met in person, and she was just trying to prevent violence at the protest.

"I looked him in his face," Rourke said. "I’ve never even had a conversation with him [in person]. I just know him from social media."

"Why attack me? I was the one trying to prevent this. It’s disappointing,” she added. "I am a survivor of domestic violence and I just froze."

In a separate phone interview with the AP, Rourke said she was shocked when he turned to violence.

"I’m disappointed he chose to use violence in this way. As a police officer, he’s trained to deescalate. He did not do what he was trained to do," Rourke said.

Lugo did not deny punching Rourke when he spoke to The Providence Journal.

"I'm not going to deny," Lugo said. "It was very chaotic, so I can't really tell you right now. Everything happened very fast."

Lugo also emailed with the Boston Globe and said that he "stepped in to protect someone" that was in the altercation.

"As an officer that swore to protect and serve our communities, I, unfortunately, saw myself in a situation that no individual should see themselves in," Lugo said in the email. "I stepped in to protect someone that a group of agitators was attacking."

In a since deleted tweet, Lugo said, "I will not be running for any office this fall," according to NBC News . Additionally, his Twitter account appears to no longer exist.

Comments / 1

AP_000787.66b75ea430f145e2b9515615ace2e14e.1807
2d ago

I’m surprised it doesn’t say he was on paid leave, like vacation 🏖👮‍♂️ 🧳 every time a government employee does something wrong they always say him or her are on paid leave which to me is like a vacation.🤔🤷‍♀️

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Jodie Sweetin Shoved To The Ground By Cops At Abortions Rights Protest

Jodie Sweetin, known for playing Stephanie Tanner on 'Full House,' was knocked back by police during an abortions rights protest, slamming her down on the concrete. Jodie was with other protestors on a freeway in Los Angeles when LAPD began to block their path ... Jodie ended up close to officers when she got shoved back into the crowd -- tripping over the curb and knocking her to the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
TMZ.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shares Her Rape Story at NYC Protest

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made the overturning of Roe vs. Wade personal to make her point ... telling protesters in NYC she had been raped and thank God abortion was an option, although that never came to pass. The NYC rep was front and center at the rally in Union...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Democratic#The U S Supreme Court#Jackson Women S Health#Cnn#State#Republican
Deadline

Charge Against Giuliani Backslapper Reduced To Misdemeanor; Rudy Calls Video “Deceptive”

Click here to read the full article. A hoarse and angry Rudy Giuliani decried the downgrading of charges to misdemeanors in the Staten Island slapping incident, saying he felt as if “a boulder hit me” at the supermarket. Video showing the suspect backslapping Giuliani is “a little deceptive,” the 78-year-old former Trump lawyer said. See the video below. Suspect Daniel Gill was arraigned today in Staten Island Criminal Court on misdemeanor charges of Assault in the Third Degree, Menacing in the Third Degree, and Harassment in the Second Degree, and released on his own recognizance by Judge Gerianne Abriano. The next court...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
TODAY.com

Jodie Sweetin thrown to ground by police during weekend L.A. protest

“Full House” actor Jodie Sweetin was thrown to the ground by police during an abortion rights protest on a Los Angeles freeway over the weekend, a representative for the actor confirmed to NBC News. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, was captured on video and circulated on social media....
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Law & Crime

Republican Off-Duty Cop Who Was Running for Office Allegedly Punched His Democratic Opponent at Pro-Choice Protest

As seen on video, a man struck a woman during a pro-choice protest outside of the Rhode Island State House in Providence on Friday night. Jennifer Rourke, the Rhode Island Political Cooperative Chairwoman and a Democratic candidate for the state Senate, says she is the woman in that footage. Her attacker was her Republican opponent Jeann Lugo, she said.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Beast

Democrat Senate Candidate Hit in the Face by Opponent at Abortion Rally

An abortion rights protest devolved into chaos in Rhode Island on Friday, after a state Senate candidate was apparently struck in the face by her Republican opponent. “I’m a reproductive rights organizer & State Senate candidate. Last night, after speaking at our Roe rally, my Republican opponent—a police officer—violently attacked me,” Democrat candidate Jennifer Rourke tweeted on Saturday morning.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy