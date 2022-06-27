ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ireland Baldwin reveals she was raped as teen, had abortion later in life: 'I chose me'

By David Caplan
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Ireland Baldwin, the 26-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, revealed on Sunday in a Tik Tok post that she was raped as a teen, and that later in life, she had an abortion.

The model made the revelations in light of the Supreme Court's ruling last week to overturn the landmark abortion precedent case Roe v. Wade.

"I did have a boyfriend and I did become pregnant," Baldwin said in the post. "At that point in time, I would say we were very unhappy together, and he made it clear that he never wanted kids or marriage. He barely wanted to be in a serious relationship."

Ireland Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin at Saban Theatre on September 07, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin are seen on July 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

"I chose to get an abortion because I know exactly what it felt like to be born between two people that hated each other," Baldwin said, referring to her parents who separated in 2000 and divorced in 2002.

"Could I have had that baby and put that baby up for adoption? Maybe, maybe not," she admitted. "Choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving and supportive partner, that wasn't going to work for me. I chose me, and I would choose me again. It's your life, it's your choice."

Baldwin also revealed that she was raped as a teenager.

"I was completely unconscious when it happened, and it changed the course of the rest of my life,” she said. “I never told anyone at the time, not for years. The only person who knew was a nurse that treated me shortly after. And I didn’t even tell my own boyfriend at the time. Not my parents. No one.”

Ireland said the sexual assault led to “a lot of hurt and a lot of pain” for herself and her family members.

"I spiraled,” she said. “I lost control of my life. I drank a lot more. I partied a lot more. I self-medicated. I was in other abusive and toxic relationships. I pretty much did everything I could to distract myself."

She added, "Seeing so many other brave women share their stories got me thinking what my life would have been like if I had become pregnant, and if I had to raise a baby during everything I was going through at the time.”

