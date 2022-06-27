ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Art pop-up exhibit to run in Brookhaven through July

By Sammie Purcell
 2 days ago
A pop-up art exhibit will run in Town Brookhaven through July 26.

Explore Brookhaven, the city’s tourism organization, and art company srmART Connect have partnered to put on “Art Pop Up + Shop” in Town Brookhaven, according to a press release. The pop-up exhibit will include a collection of paintings, mixed media, photography, drawings, and more.

The exhibit opened on June 17 and will run until July 26.

“An art pop-up shop is a great way to network with neighbors and local businesses,” said Sharon Moskowitz, founder of srmART Connect, in the press release. “There is incredible value in connecting and interacting with the community in-person, talking about the artwork, and generating sales and future art projects.”

According to the release, featured artists include Masela Nkolo, a multidisciplinary artist living in Lawrenceville who works with old lanterns, bike wheels, oil cans and hardware parts to create wall art; Jaya Saxena, a Marietta-based artist who creates abstract and floral art with acrylic paints, oils, pastels and charcoal; and Sabre Esler, an Atlanta-based artist who works in painting, sculpture and printmaking.

The pop-up exhibit will be open Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The exhibit is located in Town Brookhaven at 804 Town Boulevard, Suite 1070.

