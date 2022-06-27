ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloodhound Wins ‘Best In Show’ At Westminster For The First Time Ever

By Phillip Mlynar
 3 days ago
(Picture Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Best In Show winner at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has been announced as a Bloodhound named Trumpet. This is the first time a Bloodhound has taken the title.

The four-year-old Trumpet counts Heather Buehner, Tina Kocar, and Chris and Bryan Flessner as his humans. Trumpet successfully fought off competition from six other canines who all won their individual group categories.

A French Bulldog named Winston, who happens to claim NFL defensive lineman Morgan Fox as one of his humans, took second place in the 2022 show.

Trumpet’s Rise To The Top


In order to claim the Best In Show plaudits, Trumpet went up against six other dogs who all won their own individual contests.

The roll call of individual winners includes:

  • Hollywood the Maltese, who took the Toy category
  • Belle the English Setter, who won best Sporting canine
  • Striker the Samoyed, who romped home with the Working title
  • MM the Lakeland, who emerged victorious in the Terrier class
  • River the German Shepherd, who prospered in the Herding contest
  • Winston the French Bulldog, who claimed the Non-sporting category

In total, over 3,000 purebred dogs competed at this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show .

The show took placed at an estate situated in Tarrytown, New York, rather than the traditional Madison Square Garden venue in Manhattan. This was due to COVID-19 considerations and concerns.

Meet Bee, Another Westminster Champion


Beyond Trumpet’s overall glory, one of the other standout competitors at this year’s show was a Shetland Sheepdog named Bee who took the Masters Agility Championship title.

You can read more about Bee’s adventures from our full story about her performance here .

When it comes to fan favorites, another agility contestant called Elvira also left a mark on the competition — mainly by taking an endearingly leisurely approach to completing the course !

What do you think about Trumpet’s victory at Westminster? What were your own highlights from this year’s show? Let us know in the comments section below!

